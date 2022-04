The City of Noblesville and the City of Fishers were selected as recipients of Indiana Dept. of Natural Resources Next Level Trails grants. Noblesville was awarded $3.1 million, and Fishers was awarded $4.5 million. The funds will be applied to increase connectivity between the cities by extending the Nickel Plate Trail north of 146th Street into Noblesville and south of 106th Street to the Fishers/Indianapolis border. The City of Indianapolis also received funds to begin constructing its portion of the trail.

NOBLESVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO