Aggressive Offense Pushes Nebraska to Win Over K-State

The Huskers stole seven bases and evened the season series with an old Big 12 rival Tuesday night

Nebraska baseball didn't wait around for things to happen Tuesday night at Haymarket Park.

The Huskers (16-23) made their own opportunities by stealing seven bases in the game and hanging a five-spot in the fourth inning to take down Kansas State (21-19) 8-6.

Jackson Brockett lasted just 3.1 innings, giving up four earned runs on three hits while striking out three and walking three others. CJ Hood then put out the fire in the fourth inning, giving up no runs in his 0.2 innings of work.

Mason Ornelas added 3.2 innings on the mound, giving up two runs in the fifth but blanking the sixth and seventh innings.

Shay Schanaman came in for a batter in the eighth inning before Braxton Bragg earned the save with a perfect ninth inning of three up, three down action.

Max Anderson led the offense with a trio of hits, adding four RBIs and two runs scored. Anderson also swiped two bases.

In total, Nebraska notched eight hits and left 11 runners on base.

Nebraska will turn around and do it all again Wednesday, hosting Omaha. The Mavs lead the season series 2-1.

