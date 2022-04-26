Alex Jenkins to discuss his music and the Alex Jenkins Trio, on Listening Lyrics, April 29 at 4 p.m.
kdrt.org
3 days ago
Due to his in-depth study of the music of different cultures, Alex Jenkins' playing transcends musical traditions and boundaries. His expression of rhythm is heavily influenced by his study of tabla (a north Indian classical percussion instrument), and he has become known for his creative approach to music, and for his...
Prince never wanted anyone to cover his songs except for one band. Throughout his active career years before his death, Prince was protective of his songs that he did not allow anyone to sing them and have renditions of them. One time, Foo Fighters reached out to him and asked...
Written by Katie Sanakai for Guitar Tricks and 30 Day Singer. Strumming guitar and singing along brings up images of campfires or social gatherings with everyone nestled around the living room, calling out song titles. But you don’t want to be surprised by requests for songs you can’t play or sing, so make yourself a short list of tunes you know for the next time your friends come over and want to have some good, old-fashioned fun.
John McGeoch was a truly unique guitarist who quietly elevated most of the UK’s great post-punk exports of the late-’70s and early-’80s. Playing a key role in records from Magazine, Siouxsie and the Banshees and Public Image Ltd, McGeoch’s innovative, textural approach to the instrument helped redefine the guitar in an era that was left to rebuild in punk’s explosive wake.
Ernie Ball has partnered with Metallica's James Hetfield for his first-ever signature set of guitar strings, Papa Het's Hardwired Master Cores. Developed over the past decade, the strings boast a “never-before-offered” 11-50 gauge combination – 11, 14, 18p, 28, 38, 50 – and come housed in a bright green metal tin with custom artwork designed by Hetfield himself.
Hello and welcome back to our running series in which we share with you our favorite new songs and music videos from the week. Here, we have new tracks from Andrew Bird, Korn, Ann Wilson, Tank and the Bangas, and many more. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the...
Andrew Woolfolk, popularly known for being Earth, Wind & Fire's longtime saxophonist, has passed away at the age of 71; what was his cause of death?. Fellow bandmate Philip Bailey took to Instagram to confirm the tragic news and recalled their early years, saying they met in High School and quickly became friends and bandmates.
It’s been just about two decades since indie darlings Animal Collective hit the scene… and they’ve managed to remain as innovative and resonant as ever. First making a name for themselves as standard-bearers of the sincerity and creativity of the early 2000s indie movement, landmark albums like Feels (2005), Strawberry Jam (2007), and Merriweather Post Pavilion (2009) put them on the map as trailblazers for popular music in the 21st century. More recently, albums like Painting With (2016) and Tangerine Reef (2018) have continued to be adored by critics and the band’s cult-following alike, while proving that the Baltimore-born quartet has only sharpened their chops over the years.
Soccer star Hope Solo is entering rehab for alcoholism.
The former US women’s soccer star announced on Friday via social media that she has asked the National Soccer Hall of Fame to postpone their ceremony where she was set to be inducted.
“I have contacted the Hall of Fame and respectfully requested a postponement of my Hall of Fame induction ceremony to 2023,” the former athlete wrote. “I will be voluntarily entering an in-patient alcohol treatment program to address my challenges with alcohol.
“At this time, my energies and focus are totally directed to my health, healing and taking care of my...
Portland-based, award-winning talents Aaron Nigel Smith and Andy Furgeson have teamed up for a unique, family friendly new project. Under the moniker of Smith & Yarn, the pair are set to release their first collaborative album on April 29, which includes an array of special guests. Their anthemic, heartfelt track "Never Be Alone," which The Boot is excited to exclusively premiere today, features stunning guest vocals from Rissi Palmer.
Tangerine Dream – Journey Through a Burning Brain (1970) Klaus Schulze’s first appearance on vinyl was as a drummer in the nascent Tangerine Dream, a band that bore no resemblance whatsoever to the Tangerine Dream who were famed in the mid-70s for their beatless, beatific electronic epics. The frazzled, occasionally terrifying contents of their debut album Electronic Meditation sounded like early Pink Floyd with all the songs removed and the freeform experimentation cranked up to 11. The second track, Journey Through a Burning Brain, features atonal guitar soloing, vast swells of menacing organ, someone doing something supremely nerve-jangling with a flute and Schulze’s battering drums fading in and out of the mix. If this was psychedelia, it was psychedelia from long after the flower-power dream had curdled, reflecting the turbulent state of West Germany in the late 60s.
Sean Nicholas Savage has announced his new album, Shine, with a video for the title track. The album was recorded in Los Angeles with Mac DeMarco, who also shot the album’s cover photo, on production. It’s out July 22 via Arbutus. Check out the tracklist and the video for “Shine” below.
Having played with Yes, King Crimson and Genesis, Bill Bruford can truly claim to be the godfather of prog drummers. But, as this six-CD retrospective shows, that was just a small part of a 40-year career that includes his own bands as well as a dizzying array of collaborations with proggers, jazzers… and Roy Harper.
Listen to Adele’s compelling lyrics surrounded by candlelight in a spectacular setting this July – get your tickets here!. Rumor has it that a Candlelight concert celebrating the iconic singer-songwriter Adele is coming to San Francisco . Experience the stunning architecture of the beautiful Grace Cathedral bathed in candlelight. The captivating experience will take you through the singer’s most iconic chart-topping songs.
Click here to read the full article. Long-running Canadian twin-sister duo Tegan and Sara have signed with Mom + Pop Music and launched the partnership with a new single, “Fucking Up What Matters.” The move represents a return to their roots, in a sense: Mom + Pop was co-founded by Michael Goldstone, the veteran A&R who signed the sisters to Sire Records early in their career (and also signed Pearl Jam and Rage Against the Machine to Epic Records). The label’s roster also includes Courtney Barnett, Lucius, Sleater-Kinney, Porter Robinson, Ashe, Madeon and more.
“Michael Goldstone signed us to Sire/Warner in...
The Andy Hall Combo will round out the shortened season of First Friday Jazz at First Lutheran Church, 1551 S. 70th St., at 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 6. Hall, performing bass and vocals, will be joined by Peter Bouffard on guitar, Scott Vicroy on tenor sax and Greg Ahl on drums.
Miya Folick has returned with “Oh God,” her first new solo single since 2019. The Los Angeles–based singer-songwriter co-produced and co-woite the song with Mike Malchicoff. Watch the Lucy Sandler–directed music video for “Oh God” below. Folick said in a press statement: “‘Oh God’...
Click here to read the full article. Hit Songs Deconstructed, which analyzes pop songs more deeply than anyone we’ve ever witnessed, and the AI song search and analysis platform MyPart have partnered to launch ChartCipher, a platform that takes both companies’ analysis to new levels. The service is launching in beta in the coming weeks, and the companieswill be delivering their inaugural presentation at Music Biz 2022 in Nashville on May 11th at 12:30 PM.
ChartCipher leverages MyPart’s award-winning AI-powered analysis of the compositional, lyrical, and sonic qualities of songs and combines it with Hit Songs Deconstructed’s song analysis methodologies and analytics...
The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Roger Eno's home is part...
In 2010, I was introduced to Meghan Stabile, founder of Revive Music by my friend Von Harris. Her goal was to promote musicians that pushed the boundaries of the definition of jazz to include other genres of music. By photographing her events, I met and was exposed to an incredibly...
Comments / 0