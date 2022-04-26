ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LaVine enters health protocols with Bulls trailing Bucks 3-1

By Associated Press
KESQ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls might have to get by without Zach LaVine when they try to avoid playoff elimination...

kesq.com

KESQ

Blackhawks hire longtime Cubs exec Greenberg as associate GM

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have completed their leadership team by hiring longtime Chicago Cubs executive Jeff Greenberg as associate general manager under new GM Kyle Davidson. The Blackhawks said Greenberg will be responsible for “overseeing the strategic systems and processes that will fuel” the team’s hockey operations. He will “establish and optimize a modern, continually evolving approach using systems, technology, data and talent.” Greenberg’s start date is May 9. He rounds out what the team called the “core brain trust.” The Blackhawks brought back longtime executive Norm Maciver as an associate GM to oversee the scouting operation last month after a stint as director of player personnel for the Seattle Kraken.
CHICAGO, IL
KESQ

Brewers pound season-high five homers, rout Cubs 11-1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Hunter Renfroe hit two of Milwaukee’s season-high five home runs, Adrian Houser struck out six and scattered two hits over six shutout innings and the Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 11-1. Milwaukee’s offense did the bulk of its damage against Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks (1-2), who tied a season high by allowing six runs on seven hits and striking out two over 4 1/3 innings.
MILWAUKEE, WI
KESQ

Celtics-Bucks Eastern Conference semifinal preview capsule

Boston faces Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference semifinals that start Sunday. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Boston’s Jayson Tatum is going to be a world-class matchup, especially after the way Tatum accepted the challenge of matching wits with Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant in Round 1. Not having the injured Khris Middleton doesn’t help matters for the Bucks, but Milwaukee still has plenty in its arsenal. That said, Boston has home-court and is peaking right now.
BROOKLYN, NY
KESQ

Grizzlies rally past Wolves 114-106 to reach 2nd round

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks each scored 23 points to steer a third fourth-quarter comeback victory in the series by the Memphis Grizzlies, who eliminated the Minnesota Timberwolves with a 114-106 victory in Game 6. Brandon Clarke added 17 points and 11 rebounds off the bench for the Grizzlies, who withstood another quiet night by star Ja Morant and another double-digit deficit entering the fourth quarter. The Grizzlies advanced in the playoffs for the first time in seven years, this time to meet the mighty Golden State Warriors. They’ll host Game 1 in Memphis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KESQ

CFL moving hashmarks closer to center of field

TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian Football League is moving its hashmarks closer to the center of the field and will allow teams to take the ball at the 40-yard line instead of the 35 following a field goal or single under a series of rules changes recently approved by the board of governors. The hashmarks will be 9 yards yards apart instead of the previous 17. Kicks following a safety will be from the 20 instead of the 25. CFL training camps are scheduled to open May 15. Teams will play two exhibition games _ for the first time since 2019 _ and a full 18-game regular campaign opens June 9 with the Montreal Alouettes visiting the Calgary Stampeders.
FOOTBALL
KESQ

Yankees hit 4 HRs, beat Royals 12-2 for 7th straight win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Rizzo and Gleyber Torres all homered and the New York Yankees won their seventh in a row, beat the Kansas City Royals 12-2 in a rain-shortened game. The game was called after eight innings. New York took a 3-2 lead into the seventh before scoring four runs, three on Judge’s homer. Torres connected for a two-run drive during a five-run eighth. Winning pitcher Nestor Cortes allowed one earned run and eight hits in five innings.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KESQ

Wild beat Avalanche 4-1, earn home-ice in 1st round

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and an assist and the Minnesota Wild clinched home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs by beating the Colorado Avalanche 4-1. Jordan Greenway had two goals and Tyson Jost also scored for the Wild (53-22-7). Minnesota is 10-1-2 in its past 13 games and 21-3-4 in its past 28, and will face St. Louis in the first round next week. Marc-Andre Fleury made 27 saves for the Wild, improving to 9-2-0 since coming over from Chicago at the trade deadline. Nazem Kadri scored and Pavel Francouz stopped 18 shots for Colorado, locked in as the Western Conference’s top seed. The Avalanche rested a handful of key players, including Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar.
DENVER, CO
KESQ

Calipari: Kentucky assistant Jai Lucas leaving for Duke

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari tweeted that assistant Jai Lucas is leaving the Wildcats to join the staff of first-year Duke coach Jon Scheyer. Duke hasn’t commented publicly on its assistant coach vacancy. But in a Friday post on Twitter, account, Calipari said that Lucas told him Thursday he was leaving for an unspecified “promotion” at another school. Told it was Duke, the Hall of Fame coach said Lucas expected him to be mad before expressing his support to do what’s best for his family. Lucas was a Kentucky assistant last season after arriving in August 2020 as recruiting coordinator.
LEXINGTON, KY
KESQ

LEADING OFF: Acuña, Braves return to Texas; Arenado appeals

Ronald Acuña Jr. has never played the Rangers in Texas, and the Atlanta Braves haven’t visited for a series since September of 2014. Still, the Braves recently returned star outfielder and his teammates will be on familiar ground for a series in Arlington, Texas this weekend. They know Globe Life Field well after the park hosted the neutral site NL Championship Series during the pandemic-altered 2020 season. Atlanta lost that series in seven games to the Dodgers but came back the next year and won a World Series without Acuña, who tore his ACL during the regular season. Acuña rejoined Atlanta on Thursday ahead of schedule.
ARLINGTON, TX
KESQ

2 Bahamian players in MLB game: Marlins’ Chisholm, Nats’ Fox

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lucius Fox and Jazz Chisholm Jr. have become the first pair of Bahamas-born players to appear in the same Major League Baseball game since 1961. Chisholm, a second baseman, led off Wednesday night’s game for the Miami Marlins against the Washington Nationals, who started Fox at shortstop. Both players are from Nassau, Bahamas, and are childhood friends. The country has a population of about 400,000 and nine Bahamian-born players have played in the majors. According to the Nationals, the only other pair of Bahamians to play in the same game were Andre Rodgers and Tony Curry, who faced each other six times during the 1960 and 1961 seasons.
MIAMI, FL
KESQ

Atlanta reacquires goalie Rios Novo after losing Guzan

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United has reacquired goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo for the rest of the year after a season-ending injury to Brad Guzan. The 19-year-old was picked up on loan from Club Atlético Lanús in Argentina’s Primera División. Rios Novo will get a chance to compete for the No. 1 job with Bobby Shuttleworth, who took over after Guzan ruptured his right Achilles tendon in an April 17 match against Cincinnati. Ríos Novo spent the 2021 season with Atlanta United 2, playing two games with the senior club in the CONCACAF Champions League.
ATLANTA, GA
KESQ

Stanton’s 350th career homer, three RBIs lead Yanks past O’s

NEW YORK (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton hit his 350th career homer and lifted a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the sixth inning, sending the New York Yankees over the Baltimore Orioles 5-2. Joey Gallo also homered for the second straight night, his third straight game with an RBI after going his first 14 games without one. Stanton is the seventh fastest player to 350 homers, getting there in 1,341 games. He ended a 14-game homer drought with a two-run drive off Tyler Wells four batters in. He entered his milestone at-bat with four hits in his previous 31 at-bats.
MLB
KESQ

Red Wings still rebuilding after 3 years under Steve Yzerman

The Detroit Red Wings celebrated the return of Steve Yzerman three years ago, expecting one of their all-time greats to turn around the franchise as general manager. It hasn’t happened yet. The Red Wings closed their third season under Yzerman on Friday night with a 5-3 win at New Jersey, failing to show much progress in the standings with the Hall of Fame player in charge. Detroit was 32-40-10 and won 39 percent of its game, barely faring better than last year’s rate after bottoming out in Yzerman’s first season by winning fewer than one-fourth of its games.
DETROIT, MI
KESQ

Jets take Cincinnati CB Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner at No. 4

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets are adding some Big Apple Sauce to their defense. Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner was taken by the Jets with the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL draft Thursday night. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound shutdown cornerback didn’t allow a touchdown reception in his three-year college career. He’ll join free agent signing D.J. Reed to give coach Robert Saleh a new-look secondary with both considered No. 1-type cornerbacks. The Jets also have the 10th overall pick — the first time in franchise history they have two selections in the top 10.
CINCINNATI, OH
Wyoming News

'He's a hometown hero': Dillon watches as Troy Andersen is drafted by the Atlanta Falcons

DILLON — The front room at Mac's Last Cast was sparsely populated when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went on the clock to begin Round 2 of the NFL Draft on Friday. Two men and a woman sat, relaxed on each side of a long, dark brown table that pointed to a flat screen TV hanging on the wall. Across from the screen was a wall-to-wall window that looked out to South Montana Street, a main drag in the town with fewer than 5,000 people living...
DILLON, MT

Comments / 0

