From tech to spirits, California and Texas seem to be drawing ever-nearer. One wine-loving Austin couple from the Golden State, Leo and Tiffany Resig, saw a gap in the wine scene near their Westlake home, and decided that even the gap between Westlake and downtown was too far. Instead of braving the traffic yet again, the two certified Level 1 sommeliers are making great wines available even closer to home, opening a wine bar and retail shop called Neighborhood Vintner in Westlake this May.

WESTLAKE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO