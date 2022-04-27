ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Wasserman Music Acquires Paradigm’s U.K. Live Music Business

By Lars Brandle
thebrag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWasserman Music is expanding its European footprint — and its substantial roster — with the acquisition of Paradigm’s U.K. live music representation business. Although it’s a Europe-focused development, the enlarged business is global and includes an expanding list of artists from Australia and New Zealand for representation in several...

theindustryobserver.thebrag.com

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

Watch Billie Eilish and Hayley Williams duet Paramore's Misery Business at Coachella

Hayley Williams joined Billie Eilish at the second leg of Coachella this past weekend to perform an acoustic version of Paramore's signature emo rock anthem, Misery Business. The duet, which took place on Saturday April 23, saw the Paramore singer performing the hit for the first time since 2018. Introducing...
MUSIC
Variety

Tegan and Sara Sign With Mom+Pop Music

Click here to read the full article. Long-running Canadian twin-sister duo Tegan and Sara have signed with Mom + Pop Music and launched the partnership with a new single, “Fucking Up What Matters.” The move represents a return to their roots, in a sense: Mom + Pop was co-founded by Michael Goldstone, the veteran A&R who signed the sisters to Sire Records early in their career (and also signed Pearl Jam and Rage Against the Machine to Epic Records). The label’s roster also includes Courtney Barnett, Lucius, Sleater-Kinney, Porter Robinson, Ashe, Madeon and more. “Michael Goldstone signed us to Sire/Warner in...
MUSIC
thebrag.com

The Avalanches and Kacey Musgraves are in the studio together

The Avalanches and Kacey Musgraves are in the studio together and naturally that’s got fans intrigued about the possibility of a collaboration. Robbie Chater and Tony Di Blasi shared a picture of themselves alongside the country star on social media. “Sound Emporium Studios Nashville with the incredible @KaceyMusgraves,” was all they captioned the post.
MUSIC
Harper's Bazaar

Anitta Is Our May 2022 Music Director

Music has the power to change your mood. And beauty is about how you feel. If you feel amazing, that’s the message you’ll send. Last month, pop phenom Anitta released her fifth studio album, Versions of Me, featuring her hit single “Girl From Rio.” “I explore different types of rhythms in the album: Brazilian funk, rock, and pop,” says the 29-year-old, who sings in Portuguese, Spanish, and English. “I love to be a chameleon that wakes up every day and decides which woman she wants to be.” Already a star in Brazil, Anitta, born Larissa de Macedo Machado, reached new heights in 2013 when the video for her track “Show das Poderosas” went viral. She released her self-titled debut album later that year, earning a Latin Grammy Award nomination, and has since collaborated with Cardi B, J Balvin, and Saweetie. “I want to bring Latin culture and beats to the global stage,” Anitta says. For this issue, she curated a playlist around the theme of beauty, selecting songs that she says “make me feel gorgeous.” Along with Lily Allen’s breakup anthem “Smile,” Anitta included “My Humps” by Black Eyed Peas, which celebrates curves and “makes you feel powerful,” and Betty Johnson’s rendition of “What a Difference a Day Makes,” originally composed by Mexican-born composer María Grever. “It’s an old track, but I feel fancy and chic when I listen to it,” Anitta says. “I love to start a day with this song.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorde
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Kaytranada
Person
Tash Sultana
Person
Sia
Person
Zedd
Person
Robyn
Person
Alessia Cara
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Sara Bareilles
Person
Alison Wonderland
Person
Pharrell
Person
Skrillex
UPI News

Becky G to release new album 'Esquemas' in May

April 20 (UPI) -- Becky G will return with a new album in May. The 25-year-old singer will release her second studio album, Esquemas, on May 13. Becky G shared the album title, release date and cover art Wednesday on Instagram. "ESQUEMAS 5/13 - My album is coming!!!!" she captioned...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Live Music#Paradigm#G Flip#Uk#U K Live Music Business#European#Benee#The Teskey Brothers#Ateez#Clean Bandit#Odesza#Snow Patrol#Coda Agency
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know David Bowie Wrote for Other Artists

Though David Bowie had quite the assemblage of collaborations throughout his career—producing Lou Reed’s mind-bending Transformer with his Spiders From Mars guitarist Mick Ronson, writing “Fame” with Lennon, his Bohemian Rhapsody duet with Freddie Mercury on Queen’s “Under Pressure,” his Tin Machine union, and Trent Reznor’s production on the Bowie- and Brian Eno-penned “I’m Afraid of Americans”—the Starman also wrote a number of songs specifically for other artists.
THEATER & DANCE
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Variety

Coachella Artists Went on a Fender Bender Thanks to Guitar Company’s Rebrand Push

Click here to read the full article. The annual Coachella music festival has become one of the largest music gatherings in the world, bringing together some 120,000 fans to watch more than 150 acts spanning every genre imaginable. But one constant throughout this year’s three-day event, which runs on two consecutive weekends — and featured Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Swedish House Mafia with the Weeknd as headliners — was the seeming popularity of Fender guitars. Gearheads were first to take notice of the market penetration that Fender had at the festival, with some reasoning that the brand is a favorite...
ENTERTAINMENT
People

German Electronic Music Trailblazer Klaus Schulze Dead at 74 'An Exceptional Artist'

Klaus Schulze, German electronic music trailblazer, has died. He was 74. The musician — who also composed under the alias Richard Wahnfried and performed with Krautrock bands including Tangerine Dream, Ash Ra, Tempel, and The Cosmic Jokers — died suddenly on Tuesday following a battle with an undisclosed illness, according to Frank Uhle, the managing director of Schulze's record label, SPV.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

May 2022 New Music Releases

The list of May 2022 new music releases is capped by the return of one of the biggest hitmakers of the '80s. There's also tribute music, an expanded classic and a new supergroup to look forward to this month. Def Leppard's Diamond Star Halos is their first full-length since a...
MUSIC
Loudwire

New Analog Disc Music Medium Combining CD + Vinyl Is Coming Soon

This week, music producer T Bone Burnett (Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Counting Crows, O Brother, Where Are Thou?) announced a new analog disc medium for music he's developed called "Ionic Originals." And he promised the technology transcends the sound quality of CDs and vinyl. Not to mention digital streaming...
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Tim Minchin, Ngaiire & more to tour with Georgia Mooney’s SUPERGROUP

Some of Australia’s biggest music artists are coming together for a brand-new live variety show in July and August. Led by Georgia Mooney, the singer-songwriter from Aussie folk group All Our Exes Live in Texas, SUPERGROUP is a loving nod to the classic variety shows of the 60s. Joining...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy