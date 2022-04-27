ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plattsburgh, NY

Hochul details North Country spending

By Sam Israel
 2 days ago

New York Governor Kathy Hochul visited Plattsburgh on Tuesday to talk about how the state’s $221 billion will help the North Country.

The governor spoke at the Nova Bus Manufacturing Center, which builds hybrid and electric buses. Hochul applauded the company’s sustainability efforts.

Her budget devotes $20 million to help transit agencies move towards more sustainable sources.

“This is the future unfolding,” Hochul said. “The hybrid buses, transitioning to all-electric, and you’re making it here. So I hope that locals who may not think about this when you drive by, that you say, wow, we’re changing the future of our state and ensuring a greener environment for our children’s children because of what’s going on here in Plattsburgh.”

Another big chunk of her budget will be devoted to education. She says her $31.5 billion investment is the highest level of education funding the state has ever seen.

