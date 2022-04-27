ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man in Burning Car Saved by Fulton County Rescuers

By Terry
 2 days ago
Police dash cam caught video of the truck engulfed in flames. It happened Thursday April 21 along County Route 122 shortly before 4pm. The truck went off the road, hitting a tree, sparking a large fire that almost completely consumed the vehicle. The driver, 36 year old Anthony Zambella of Johnstown...

