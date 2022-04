Nowadays, Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man is revered as one of the great superhero movies, and perhaps the single most important film of this century in terms of changing the way Hollywood looked at comic books. Before Spider-Man, comics were seen as kids stuff, and if you were going to make a movie out of one, you were expected to do whatever you could to minimize or even hide the comic book elements. That’s why Fox’s X-Men wore Matrix-esque black leather instead of blue and yellow tights. After Spider-Man, comic-book movies were allowed to embrace and celebrate their source material.

