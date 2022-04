RALEIGH, NC. - The National Hockey League today announced that Carolina Hurricanes goaltenders Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta have been named the winners of the 2021-22 William M. Jennings Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the goaltenders having played at least 25 games for the team allowing the fewest goals. The Hurricanes allowed a league-low 202 goals this season, tied for the fewest goals against in any 82-game season in franchise history (1998-99). Andersen and Raanta are the first-ever Whalers/Hurricanes netminders to win the award.

