ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Meet the candidates for Hendon for the Sunderland City Council election on May 5

Sunderland Echo
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith council elections just around the corner, we’re shining the spotlight on Sunderland’s candidates in the run-up to polling day. Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 5, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City...

www.sunderlandecho.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

NI election 2022: Newly-eligible young voters have their say

More than 30,000 people who were too young to vote in the last election in Northern Ireland have registered for next week's assembly election. The total electorate is just over 1.3 million, which is almost 120,000 more than at the 2019 Westminster election. Polling stations open at 07:00 BST on...
ELECTIONS
BBC

Lack of Bristol mayoral referendum information criticised

A former Bristol MP has criticised the city council for providing insufficient information about a mayoral referendum. Voters will be asked on 5 May whether to keep the role of mayor or switch to a committee system with councillors. Former Liberal Democrat MP Stephen Williams said the council should have...
ELECTIONS
BBC

Mayoral candidates clash over Croydon Council finances

Croydon Council's financial woes were the battlefield for candidates vying to be the borough's first directly-elected mayor. Next week's election will allow voters to directly choose a mayor as leader. This is a change from the previous cabinet model, where a council leader was elected by councillors from within their...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Elected Representatives#Sunderland City Council#Conservative Party#Labour#Green Party
Daily Mail

'We've asked to come back, but been told to wait': Workers at Cambridgeshire County Council say they are becoming 'de-skilled' because they are 'forced to work from home' as its new £18m HQ lies empty due to 'Covid social distancing rules'

Council workers have urged bosses to let them come back to work at their new multi million pound headquarters but have been told they are not allowed because of lingering Covid guidelines, it has been claimed. New Shire Hall, the newly built headquarters of Cambridgeshire County Council, was opened last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Elections 2022: Liberal Democrats ready to offer alternative

People have "had enough" of the Conservatives and Labour, according to the Welsh Liberal Democrat leader. Jane Dodds made the comments at a campaigning event in Hay-on-Wye, near the English border in Powys, as the party makes its pitch for Wales' council elections. The Welsh Liberal Democrats are fielding 284...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

New poll shows HALF of Londoners support Labour as they extend huge lead over Tories in capital - but Starmer is warned he will still struggle to make local election gains despite Partygate

Half of Londoners now support Labour ahead of next week's local elections, a new poll has revealed - but Sir Keir Starmer has been warned his party could still struggle to make gains in councils in the capital and across the country. A YouGov survey for Queen Mary University of...
ELECTIONS
BBC

NI election 2022: The smaller parties fighting to win seats

They've all sat in Stormont's so-called naughty corner - AKA the spot in the assembly chamber reserved for the smallest parties. The Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV), Northern Ireland Greens and People Before Profit believe they've proved effective thorns in the side of the larger parties. At times they've also been...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
BBC

NI election 2022: Green Party suspends Mid Ulster candidate

The Green Party has ceased campaigning for one of its candidates and suspended him from the party. Stefan Taylor was the party's candidate for Mid Ulster. The party said: "We have ceased campaigning in the Mid Ulster constituency as the Green Party NI candidate has withdrawn from the campaign. "Whilst...
WORLD
The Independent

Scottish voters making more use of transferable voting says leading pollster

Scottish voters have embraced transferable voting, according to one of the UK’s leading pollsters, who said May’s council elections could be even more polarised between Yes and No voters than the last ballot.A new report for the Electoral Reform Society found voters north of the border have increasingly adapted to the preferential Single Transferable Voting (STV) system since it was introduced in 2007.But Sir John Curtis, professor of politics at Strathclyde University, said the way in which they had did do had marked differences at the last vote in 2017.“On the one hand, voters were more likely to cast multiple...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Over-55s have turned towards Labour since 2019, poll finds

New research suggests two million older voters who did not vote for Labour in 2019 would consider doing so now. A report from the Fabian Society found 28 per cent of over-55s in Britain were open to voting Labour – compared with a 21 per cent share of the vote among that age group at the last election.Around two million of them said they did not vote for the party when Jeremy Corbyn faced Boris Johnson but would consider doing so under Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership.The Fabian Society, a Labour affiliate, said a YouGov poll found that 32 per cent...
ELECTIONS
BBC

BCP Council leader may face no confidence vote

A vote of no confidence in a council leader could be tabled next month. The Christchurch Independents Group on BCP Council is planning to move a motion criticising the Conservative council leader Drew Mellor at a full council meeting on 10 May. The decision was prompted by a meeting earlier...
POLITICS
Reuters

Scandal-hit Boris Johnson faces major test in local UK elections

NEWCASTLE-UNDER-LYME, England, April 29 (Reuters) - John Jones is the sort of voter that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson cannot afford to lose – but already has. Jones, who backed Johnson's Conservatives at the national election three years ago when the party swept to a landslide victory, regrets his decision after the prime minister broke his own coronavirus lockdown laws to attend alcohol-fuelled gatherings in his Downing Street office.
POLITICS
The Independent

Brexit is causing people to consider NI’s place in the UK – O’Neill

The impact of Brexit has led a lot of people to consider the question of whether Northern Ireland should remain within the UK, Michelle O’Neill has said.The Sinn Fein vice president accused the Conservative Party and the DUP of “causing chaos” in Northern Ireland, but stressed that any decision on Irish unity would be for the people.In an interview with the PA news agency ahead of the Stormont Assembly elections, Ms O’Neill also insisted that a new Executive should be formed immediately after next week’s poll.During the election campaign, the DUP has repeatedly claimed that Sinn Fein would be emboldened...
U.K.
BBC

Glasgow City Council criticised over refugee family's home plan

A judge has criticised a council for saying it would ignore a ruling to find larger accommodation for a refugee family with an autistic son. The case at the Court of Session was brought by a woman, known as X, who was granted refugee status in 2020. Glasgow City Council...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: PM faces Starmer amid ruling over Covid care home failures

Boris Johnson faces Labour leader Keir Starmer at this week’s Prime Minister’s Questions amid a number of high-profile rows, including a fresh court ruling over the government’s mishandling of care homes during the pandemic. High Court judges found this morning that policies on discharging patients from hospital into care homes were “unlawful”, because they failed to take into account the risk to elderly and vulnerable residents from non-symptomatic transmission of Covid. The case was brought by Dr Cathy Gardner and Fay Harris whose fathers Michael Gibson and Donald Harris died after testing positive for coronavirus. Speaking outside the court on Wednesday, Ms Gardner said the ruling vindicated her belief that the government had “neglected” care home residents and justified “our campaign to expose the truth.”MPs are also up in arms about sexist slurs made about Angela Rayner, which the deputy Labour leader has called on Mr Johnson to address in today’s PMQs. She tweeted to say she “hoped” the PM would follow through on his claim that he would “would unleash ‘the terrors of the earth’ on the Tory MPs spreading this vile sexism”.
WORLD
BBC

Coventry bin strikes: Council denies lorry driver dismissal claims

A council has denied claims it is set to dismiss striking bin lorry drivers. Industrial action has been happening in Coventry since 31 January by about 70 refuse lorry drivers in a pay dispute with the authority. Unite the union claimed officials were preparing to issue a 90-day dismissal notice...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy