Mount Softball vs. Towson on Tuesday Canceled

HERSHEY, Pa. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s tennis team headed to the championship match of the 2022 United East Conference Women’s Tennis Championship Tournament following their shutout victory in the semifinals Friday night (Apr. 29). In its first conference semifinal appearance since 2015, top-seeded St. Mary’s College (9-7) posted a 5-0 blanking of […]
The post St. Mary’s College Women’s Tennis Advances to United East Championship Match appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
