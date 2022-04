The Braves have had a plan in place for Ronald Acuña’s return for a while now, but slowly and surely, that plan has gone out the window. Initially, he wasn’t supposed to make his 2022 debut until May 6th, but after checking all the boxes in Gwinnett, Alex Anthopoulos surprised him on FaceTime and informed him that he would be reactivated from the IL ten days earlier.

MLB ・ 7 HOURS AGO