Rochester City School District budget proposal draws criticism at board meeting

By Theresa Marsenburg
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District’s $900 million budget continues to draw criticism, despite a rewrite of the spending plan.

The district held its first budget deliberation Wednesday, since the state rejected the first plan nearly two months ago. Commissioners had an opportunity to ask questions and understand spending decisions.

Several pointed out areas they say are still confusing.

“This is not very transparent budget and not very clear from what we did last year to this year because of all the changes,” said RCSD Board of Education Vice President Beatriz LeBron.

Commissioners went on to say this process is sending the wrong message to the community.

A state monitor was assigned due to poor financial management. Last month, that monitor rejected the initial budget and criticized the district for not prioritizing spending on direct educational programs.

Another deliberation is scheduled for a later time next week.

