ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Tucker Carlson to speak in Des Moines

By Iowa Torch
iowatorch.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleURBANDALE, Iowa – The FAMiLY Leader announced Fox News Channel host Tucker Carlson as a confirmed keynote speaker for the 11th annual FAMiLY Leadership Summit at the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center in Des Moines on July 15, 2022. “We are thrilled to welcome Tucker Carlson, host...

iowatorch.com

Comments / 1

Related
Indy100

Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Urbandale, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
KCCI.com

Grassley asks for investigation into Iowa post office

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley is calling for an investigation into an Iowa post office. According to KCRG, two employees at the Cedar Rapid's United States Postal Service claimed their co-workers made sexual comments about them on a daily basis. Now USPS says it's investigating all...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Bob Vander Plaats
Western Iowa Today

Sand Says Finkenauer Made Inappropriate Attack on Judge

(Des Moines, IA) — State Auditor Rob Sand, a Democrat, says U-S Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer’s criticism of a district court judge who ruled against her bid to stay on the June Primary ballot was inappropriate. Finkenauer is one of three Democrats competing to run against Republican Senator Chuck Grassley in November. Sand says, “that judge did his job,” and “worked all weekend…in order to give whoever was going to be the losing party a chance to appeal.” Finkenauer called the judge a Republican who made a partisan decision that made a mockery of our democracy. A few days later, the Iowa Supreme Court overruled the decision that had invalidated three signatures on Finkenauer’s nominating petitions and her name WILL be on the June Primary ballot. A spokesman for Finkenauer’s campaign has not responded to requests for comment on Sand’s statements.
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Media#Cnn#Fox News Channel#Nielsen Media Research#Fox News Media#Fox Nation
We Are Iowa

How Russian censorship is impacting this Iowa family

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Last month, the Russian government passed stricter social media laws due to backlash from the war in Ukraine. Any speech opposing the government can result in five to 15 years in prison. U.S. leaders believe it's Russia's attempt to crack down on what they see as "fake news."
IOWA STATE
3 News Now

D.C. Dispatch: Iowa delegation joins on bipartisan aid for Ukraine

Iowa’s D.C. delegation joined together this week to give bipartisan support for more sanctions against Russia and aid for Ukraine as the war continues to devastate the eastern European country. Iowa lawmakers also addressed issues related to school transgender policy, inflation’s toll on small business, cattle pricing, telehealth and...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy