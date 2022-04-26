Deputy prosecutor says former Idaho lawmaker's alleged rape of intern about 'power wielded in the wrong hands'

BOISE — A nurse and a forensic scientist both testified at former state representative Aaron von Ehlinger’s jury trial on Tuesday after he was charged with felony counts of rape and penetration with a foreign object.

A 19-year-old Statehouse intern, known as Jane Doe, accused him of assaulting her in his apartment in 2021.

The former lawmaker from Lewiston has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Von Ehlinger resigned from his position in the House of Representatives after the House ethics panel voted to expel him.

After a timely jury assembly and selection that began at 8:30 a.m., Ada County Deputy Prosecutor Katelyn Farley opened the case by telling the courtroom, “This case is about power. Power wielded in the wrong hands.”

Farley said that Doe’s alleged rape took place after von Ehlinger took her out to dinner.

"You will learn that (Jane Doe) tried to resist, that she tried to make excuses," Farley said. "You will learn that she said she wasn’t on birth control, that she hadn’t shaved, that she wasn’t ready. That they could get in trouble. That she didn’t want to. That he was hurting her.”

Jon Cox, von Ehlinger’s attorney, said in his opening statement that the events in question may all have been participated in willingly.

“From Aaron’s standpoint, it was two consensual people engaging and making out,” Cox said. He added that von Ehlinger asked permission of Doe to engage in oral sex.

The first witness the prosecution called was a woman named Ann Wardle — who works as a sexual assault nurse at Saint Alphonsus Hospital.

Wardle testified that Doe came to her with the police and received a sexual assault examination and kit — Doe was very tearful the whole time, Wardle said.

Wardle said that Doe recounted the situation to her, saying she “didn’t want to do this,” but von Ehlinger grabbed her by the head to shove her down to his groin area anyway.

When Doe pulled her head back in resistance, Wardle said, she hit her head on something — the wall or the headboard of the bed — and it caused a “lump” or a “goose-egg” on the back of her head that Wardle felt with her hands and made note of in her medical examination of Doe.

During the alleged rape, Wardle said, Doe told her that von Ehlinger had pinned her arms down with his knees while he was on top of her and ejaculated on top of her stomach.

“He’s a lot bigger than me and he’s armed,” Wardle said Doe told her.

Eric Seat, an Idaho State Police forensic scientist, was the next and last witness of the day. He confirmed for both the defense and prosecution that the DNA collected from Doe’s stomach matched that of von Ehlinger.

The state is expected to call seven or eight more witnesses on Wednesday, with Jane Doe being one of them.

The second day of the trial begins at 9 a.m.