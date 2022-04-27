MEALSITE MENUS

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Whether for family meals, parties, or potluck events, meatball sandwiches are always a hit, and even the pickiest eaters will love them. This recipe is ready in just under an hour, making it an excellent weeknight meal. You can make them even faster if you make the meatballs in advance, then all you have to do is warm them up in the sauce, assemble the sandwiches, and stick them under the broiler for a few minutes. It couldn't be easier!
Comments / 0