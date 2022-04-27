Frankfort Arctic Invite

ABERDEEN — Watertown High School track and field athletes won seven events in the boys division and four in the girls division Thursday during the Al Sahli Invitational. Aberdeen Central, Pierre and Ellendale (N.D.) also competed in the meet. Watertown event winners in the boys division included Collin Dingsor...
Hannah Aldrich and Lakken McEathron combined to pitch a four-inning perfect game in the Chippewa Falls softball team’s 15-0 win over Eau Claire Memorial on Tuesday in Chippewa Falls. Aldrich and McEathron pitched two innings each. They had identical lines: Both struck out three batters and retired all six...
The Duluth Marshall baseball team hosted Cloquet, while Hermantown took on Proctor Tuesday afternoon. After a loss last week, the Hilltoppers were looking for their first win against Cloquet. In the second inning Deegan Hoffbauer riped one to short stop, to bring Ethen Carlson home, that opened up the scoring...
JANESVILLE
Jocelyn Rammer went deep and Bailey Bienema went the distance on Wednesday.
It all added up to a satisfying 8-2 victory for the Janesville Craig softball team in a Big Eight Conference game against Madison West at the Janesville Youth Sports complex.
Rammer smashed a three-run home run to key a five-run fourth inning...
The Hermantown Hawks and Duluth Denfeld softball teams faced off on Tuesday. It was 2-0 in the third inning for the Hawks till a hit from Ella Saboe would send home Natile Vitek. The Hawks would end the game in 5 innings winning 10-0.
OMAHA - Beatrice picked up its second win of the week on Thursday afternoon, knocking off the Packers of Omaha South 4-3. Parker Tegtmeier got the start for Beatrice, throwing four innings, with Adam DeBoer finishing the job out of the bullpen. The two combined for 13 strikeouts in the win. Jaxson Blackburn picked up three hits out of the leadoff spot, with Max Reis, Adam DeBoer, Austin Burroughs, Trey Henning, and Shelton Crawford all collecting hits.
AUBURNDALE – The Auburndale and Wausau Newman Catholic baseball teams split a Marawood Conference South Division doubleheader on Thursday at Auburndale High School. Blake Raab struck out 10 and knocked in two runs as Auburndale won the opener 7-2. Newman Catholic responded with a 6-5 win in Game 2 to earn the split.
WESTON – Marshfield had two big innings and rode the arm of Courtney Donahue to a 13-1 win over D.C. Everest in a Wisconsin Valley Conference softball game Wednesday at D.C. Everest High School. The Tigers remain undefeated in the WVC at 4-0 and improve to 6-1 overall. D.C....
On Thursday, the Hermantown baseball team held off Cloquet in extra innings, while Cloquet and Hibbing softball picked up big wins of their own. Hermantown held off Cloquet 10-9 in the ninth inning to secure the win out in Superior. Scoring five runs in the first inning Lumberjacks softball ran...
