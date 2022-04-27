Frankfort Arctic Invite

OMAHA - Beatrice picked up its second win of the week on Thursday afternoon, knocking off the Packers of Omaha South 4-3. Parker Tegtmeier got the start for Beatrice, throwing four innings, with Adam DeBoer finishing the job out of the bullpen. The two combined for 13 strikeouts in the win. Jaxson Blackburn picked up three hits out of the leadoff spot, with Max Reis, Adam DeBoer, Austin Burroughs, Trey Henning, and Shelton Crawford all collecting hits.

