HONOR ROLLS

The schools of the MUDECAS Conference squared off Saturday in the group's annual track and field meet to crown conference champs for the season. Meridian won the girls title with a score of 106. BDS finished second with a 92 team score. Sterling claimed third with 91 points. On the...
JANESVILLE
The Janesville Craig boys and girls track and field teams swept a Big Eight Conference dual meet against Madison Memorial on Tuesday at Monterey Stadium.
The Craig boys won 88-21, and the Cougar girls defeated the Spartans, 74-53.
Levi Booker won three events to pace the Craig boys.
...
Maxwell Louber won the 100 meters (12.00 seconds), 200 (23.84) and javelin (personal-best 143 feet) to lead the South Albany High boys to first place in a three-team Mid-Willamette Conference track and field meet at Corvallis. The RedHawks also got boys wins from Logan Parker in the 800 (2:01.63), Diego...
MIDDLETON
Cayden Brandenburg won two events to lead the Janesville Parker boys track and field team to title at the Middleton Quadrangular on Tuesday.
Parker finished with 61 points, followed by Madison La Follette with 48, Middleton with 41 and Madison East with 36.
Brandenburg, a sophomore, won the 200- and 400-meter races.
...
