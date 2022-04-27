C.J. Cron connects for two hits in loss to Phillies Tuesday night

Free agent RB Melvin Gordon has agreed to terms on a new deal with the Denver Broncos. (Jordan Schultz on Twitter) Gordon has been contemplating where he wants to sign over the last couple of months, but he will ultimately opt to re-sign with Denver. The veteran back was effective for the team last year, logging over 1,000 total yards and ten touchdowns in his seventh season. This is bad news for the fantasy value of Javonte Williams, who many hoped would take the reigns in the backfield as the bellcow back.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO