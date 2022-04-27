ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
C.J. Cron connects for two hits in loss to Phillies Tuesday night

Cover picture for the articleColorado Rockies 1B C.J. Cron went 2-for-3 at the plate on Tuesday, hitting a single and a double in the Rockies'...

FOX Sports

Phillies face the Rockies with 2-0 series lead

LINE: Phillies -220, Rockies +184; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies face the Colorado Rockies, leading the series 2-0. Philadelphia is 8-10 overall and 6-5 at home. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .255, the third-best team batting average in MLB play. Colorado is 6-4 at...
Tyler Smith selected No. 24 by Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have selected offensive tackle Tyler Smith with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. (NFL Draft Tracker) The Dallas Cowboys have added a franchise bookend in Tulsa product Tyler Smith. An aggressive offensive lineman with a violent streak, Smith, should help improve both the run and the passing games. There is some work to do, but if he can limit penalties and refine his technique in pass protection, he should become a Pro Bowl tackle for years to come.
Jordan Davis selected No. 13 by Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have selected DT Jordan Davis with the number thirteen overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. (ESPN NFL Draft Tracker) The Eagles traded up to this selection, sending the No. 15,124, 162 and 166 selections to the Houston Texans. Philadelphia lands Davis, who ran a 4.78 40-yard dash which was the fastest time for any player who weights 300 pounds or more since 2006, according to ESPN. Davis will make an immediate impact for the Eagles defensive line with his athleticism, size and speed.
Odubel Herrera held out of Philadelphia lineup Thursday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies. What It Means:. Herrera is yielding center field to Roman Quinn and the leadoff spot to Jean Segura. Quinn is hitting ninth. Per numberFire's MLB Heat...
Zion Johnson selected No. 17 by Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers have selected OL Zion Johnson with the number seventeen overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. (ESPN NFL Draft Tracker) The Chargers chose to address the offensive line to protect Justin Herbert. There were some who thought they might address wide receiver with this selection. Johnson should make an immediate impact on the Chargers offensive line to help protect Herbert as the future of the Chargers offense.
Kyle Farmer doubles four times against the Padres on Wednesday

Just to demonstrate how early in the season it is, Farmer's game raised his slash line from .237/.308/.288 to .281/.343/.391. Farmer won't be a superstar, but he did pop 16 home runs last year, and should stick in the lineup most days. He's likely just outside of mixed league consideration, but he should have plenty of value in NL-only formats.
Rockies' Dom Nunez in dugout Wednesday

Colorado Rockies catcher Dom Nunez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. Elias Diaz is starting at catcher over Nunez and batting ninth. numberFire’s models project Diaz for 9.2 FanDuel points on Wednesday, and he has a $2,200 salary.
Brendan Rodgers (back) scratched Wednesday for Rockies, Ryan McMahon added

Colorado Rockies infielder Brendan Rodgers (back) has been scratched from the starting lineup on Wednesday versus the Philadelphia Phillies. Rodgers was scratched due to back soreness. Ryan McMahon is now starting on third base and batting seventh versus Phillies left-hander Ranger Suarez. Alan Trejo has been moved to second base.
Phillies vs. Mets Prediction and Odds for Friday, April 29th (Bet New York at Home)

Two NL East foes start a weekend series on Friday night in New York when the Phillies travel to face the Mets. The Mets are one of the best stories in all of baseball, posting one of the top records to date at 14-6 behind elite hitting and pitching. Now, they face one of the most vaunted offenses in baseball in the Phillies that boasts a ton of power, but suspect pitching has led to a 10-10 start.
Rockies take on the Phillies after Iglesias' 4-hit game

LINE: Phillies -199, Rockies +169; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies play the Philadelphia Phillies after Jose Iglesias had four hits on Wednesday in a 7-3 loss to the Phillies. Philadelphia has a 7-5 record at home and a 9-10 record overall. Phillies pitchers have a...
Melvin Gordon to re-sign with Broncos

Free agent RB Melvin Gordon has agreed to terms on a new deal with the Denver Broncos. (Jordan Schultz on Twitter) Gordon has been contemplating where he wants to sign over the last couple of months, but he will ultimately opt to re-sign with Denver. The veteran back was effective for the team last year, logging over 1,000 total yards and ten touchdowns in his seventh season. This is bad news for the fantasy value of Javonte Williams, who many hoped would take the reigns in the backfield as the bellcow back.
Quay Walker selected No. 22 by Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers have selected LB Quay Walker with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. This is a big surprise out of Las Vegas on draft night. Not only did analysts expect Green Bay to draft a wideout, but almost none expected Walker to be the first linebacker off the board. Yet, here we are. Walker is a phenomenal athlete who plays well in space. Although he's not the strongest player on the field, Walker's speed and football IQ make him a pivotal player on the defensive side of the football.
NHL DraftKings and FanDuel DFS Primer: Thursday (4/28)

After seven months of fantastic play, this will be the final DFS Primer for the 2022 NHL season. It’s been a remarkable year, with Auston Matthews (C – TOR) joining the 60-goal club, Connor McDavid (C – EDM) leading the league again with 122 points, and Igor Shesterkin (G – NYR) recording a 2.07 Goals Against Average (GAA) with a blistering .935 save percentage. The parity and usage of players on all 32 franchises allowed DFS lineups to pop in variations and combinations. For example, third-line wingers would account for a pair of goals and return 7x value in a seemingly terrible matchup. At the same time, prolific talents would get held without a point against an inferior opponent.
Cam Robinson, Jaguars agree to three-year deal

After receiving Jacksonville's franchise tag for the second year in a row, Cam Robinson has agreed to a three-year deal worth $54 million at $18 million a year. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The 26-year-old offensive tackle has played five years with the Jaguars. Robinson's PFF grade in 2021...
