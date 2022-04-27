C.J. Cron connects for two hits in loss to Phillies Tuesday night

After seven months of fantastic play, this will be the final DFS Primer for the 2022 NHL season. It’s been a remarkable year, with Auston Matthews (C – TOR) joining the 60-goal club, Connor McDavid (C – EDM) leading the league again with 122 points, and Igor Shesterkin (G – NYR) recording a 2.07 Goals Against Average (GAA) with a blistering .935 save percentage. The parity and usage of players on all 32 franchises allowed DFS lineups to pop in variations and combinations. For example, third-line wingers would account for a pair of goals and return 7x value in a seemingly terrible matchup. At the same time, prolific talents would get held without a point against an inferior opponent.
Comments / 0