Maryland Weather: It’s Going To Be Cool & Windy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tuesday’s cold front has left us with chilly and blustery conditions!

Highs will only be in the upper 50s but once we factor in the blustery winds, it will feel even colder.

Northwest winds between 15-20 mph will be a factor today, tonight and Thursday.

Gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

For the rest of the afternoon, we’ll see more and more clouds move in.

There’s even the possibility for a few sprinkles this evening.

Cold air will send temperatures plummeting overnight.

A Freeze Watch is in effect from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. for places north and west of Baltimore, including northern Baltimore County where lows will drop near 31°.

Baltimore City will likely see temps in the mid 30s.

Sunshine and low 60s are on tap for Thursday with temperatures just a few degrees warmer than that as we wrap up the work week on Friday.

Upper 60s and low 70s are in store this weekend.

There is a chance for a few afternoon showers on Sunday.