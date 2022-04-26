ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Cold Night on the Way

By Wayne Hart
WTVW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOVERNIGHT: Clear with Scattered Frost Developing. Cold with Lows 36-41. Sunrise 5:59....

WTVW

Seasonably Warm Weekend with a Few Showers/Storms

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers. Lows 50-56 (Northeast to Southwest…52-55 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 5:56. FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers. Breezy with Highs 65-78 (North to South…72-74 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SE 10-20 FRI NIGHT: Variable Clouds. Mild with Lows 58-64 (Northeast to Southwest…59-61 in the Evansville Metro).
ENVIRONMENT
WTVW

Stacey’s Weekend Forecast – April 29, 2022

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy & mild. low of 58-63. Winds SE 5-10. Sunrise at 5:55 am. SATURDAY: Clouds with some sun. Windy & warm with sct’d showers/storms late west of Evansville…High of 76-80. Winds SE/SW 15-25. SAT NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with sct’d showers/storms ending overnight. Low of 55-60. Winds...
EVANSVILLE, IN

