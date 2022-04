The Bowie Baysox logged their second shutout win of the season on Wednesday night, sailing past the Richmond Flying Squirrels 10-0. After suffering their largest shutout loss since 2018 the previous night, Bowie rode the pitching of Ryan Watson, Adam Stauffer, and Logan Gillaspie to the win. On the offense, Bowie got a key hit from Cody Roberts to open the scoring, as well as later home runs by Gunnar Henderson and Jordan Westburg.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO