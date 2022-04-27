ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

JMU’s Cheng ties for seventh at CAA Men’s Golf Championship

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Madison freshman Daniel Cheng earned a top-10 finish in his first CAA Men’s Golf Championship on Tuesday at the par-72, 6,787-yard Cotton Dike Course at Dataw Island Club in Saint Helena Island,...

theScore

Tiger Woods plays practice round at site of PGA Championship

Tiger Woods is playing an 18-hole practice round Thursday at the site of this year's PGA Championship to prepare for a possible appearance in the mid-May tournament, according to Golf Channel's Todd Lewis. The 15-time major champion will be walking all 18 holes at the Southern Hills Country Club in...
TULSA, OK
WLTX.com

Columbia's Jonathan Byrd is tied for the lead at the Mexico Open

VALLARTA, Mexicali — Former Clemson All-American Jonathan Byrd is in a group of five golfers tied for the lead after round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta. The Spring Valley graduate and the brother of Clemson head golf coach Jordan Byrd fired a 7-under 65 with eight birdies and just one bogey on his first 18 holes at Vidanta Vallarta' which is one of the premier courses in Mexico and designed by Greg Norman.
COLUMBIA, SC
MLive

College softball star’s apparent cause of death released by sheriff

James Madison catcher Lauren Bernett is believed to have died by suicide, authorities said Wednesday. Bernett was a native of McDonald, Pennsylvania and she played at South Fayette High School before going on to James Madison. The sophomore was a star for James Madison, starting through her first two seasons at the school, and playing a key role in helping the team make it to the College World Series in 2021.
HARRISONBURG, VA
CBS Pittsburgh

Sheriff: James Madison University softball star's death an apparent suicide

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — The death of a James Madison softball star has been classified as an apparent suicide, but Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said Wednesday that an investigation into the death is continuing.School president Jonathan Alger and athletic director Jeff Bourne announced the death of 20-year-old Lauren Bernett, a sophomore catcher and cleanup hitter for the Dukes, in a news release Tuesday. They provided no details."The official report from the medical examiner's office is pending, and out of respect for her family and friends, there is no other information to release at this time," Hutcheson said in an...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Golf Channel

Jon Rahm tied for early lead after 7-under 64 at Mexico Open

World No. 2 Jon Rahm got off to a great start Thursday at the Mexico Open, firing a first-round 7-under 64 to hold a share of the lead early in the day. Rahm made a 4-footer for par on the ninth hole – his final hole of the day – to stay bogey-free on the round.
GOLF

