ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Is Renewable, Clean Energy a Blue or Red Issue?

By John Farley
abccolumbia.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out this tweet by Kevin Stevens @kevindstevens:. “Cool...

www.abccolumbia.com

Comments / 0

Related
WITF

U. of Pennsylvania energy-prize winner says natural gas not compatible with long-term climate goals

Gas is needed for now but methane leaks make it ‘no better than coal,’ Lord Stern says. The world has no hope of meeting an international goal for limiting the global average temperature rise if leading energy-producers like Pennsylvania exploit fossil fuel reserves indefinitely, the recipient of this year’s Carnot Prize for energy policy research said Tuesday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Vox

Clean energy is buried at the bottom of abandoned oil wells

This story is part of Recode by Vox’s Tech Support series, which explores solutions for our warming world. In case you missed it, our planet is in trouble. The UN climate report from early April makes clear we’re on a path that will careen past the climate goals set in the Paris Agreement, and we need to cut carbon emissions — fast. But while solar and wind power are important (they are, after all, key parts of the Biden administration’s climate plan) they’re the kind of thing we’ve seen plenty of before, which means they’ll only get us so far. What we need, the UN report says, is new solutions. Which is why a pilot program recently detailed by the US Department of Energy (DOE) is particularly intriguing. If it works, it could help solve multiple problems at once, using an often-overlooked solution: geothermal energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Interesting Engineering

High-flying kites could power your home with wind energy

For Florian Bauer, co-CEO and chief technology officer of Kitekraft, a Munich-based company developing a flying wind turbine power system, tackling climate change is personal. "It all started during my school days when I read Al Gore's book and saw his documentary 'An Inconvenient Truth'. It triggered me and encouraged my decision to study renewable energies because I felt I could help solve the problem by being an engineer," he tells IE in a video interview.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stevens
marketplace.org

It should be a golden moment for renewable energy. It’s not.

April 22 is Earth Day. Crude oil is over $100 a barrel, nobody wants to pay Vladimir Putin for gas anymore, and three-quarters of Americans now think that climate change is at least partially caused by humans. Great time for the solar energy business, right?. “This has been an incredibly...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Incandescent light bulbs being phased out to save energy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is scrapping old-fashioned incandescent light bulbs, speeding an ongoing trend toward more efficient lighting that officials say will save households, schools and businesses billions of dollars a year. Rules finalized by the Energy Department will require manufacturers to sell energy-efficient light bulbs, accelerating...
U.S. POLITICS
eenews.net

BLM on pace to exceed 25K-megawatt renewable energy goal

The Biden administration says it’s set to approve dozens of commercial-scale solar, wind and geothermal power projects capable of producing enough electricity to power millions of homes by the end of 2025. The Interior Department, in a report submitted to Congress that was dated last month but released today,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC News

Biden launches $6B effort to save distressed nuclear plants

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is launching a $6 billion effort to rescue nuclear power plants at risk of closing, citing the need to continue nuclear energy as a carbon-free source of power that helps to combat climate change. A certification and bidding process opened Tuesday for a civil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Energy#Renewable Energy#Blue States
BBC

Keele students to benefit from £8m renewable energy park

Students will have up to half their electricity generated from renewable sources after an £8m energy centre officially opened. The Keele University park combines two wind turbines with 12,500 solar panels. The centre will save the equivalent of removing 800 cars from roads each year, the university said. "[This]...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
nextbigfuture.com

Energy in 2000, 2010, 2022, 2025 and 2030

When looking at the rise of renewable energy, it would surprise some people to know that since 2000, global hydroelectric power additions almost match the increase in wind power and both have increased more than solar energy. The global energy mix has shifted slightly away from coal power. Wind and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Salon

"Ugly betrayal": Activists say Biden resuming oil, gas leases on public lands broke campaign promise

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Activists condemned Friday's announcement by the Biden administration that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management will resume oil and gas lease sales on public lands as yet another betrayal of President Joe Biden's promises to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and tackle the climate emergency.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Biden administration commits $504M for Utah hydrogen energy plant

The Biden administration is supporting a project to create the world's largest industrial green hydrogen production and storage facility in Utah backed by a multi-million dollar commitment. The Department of Energy has issued a conditional commitment backed by up to $504.4 million in debt financing for the joint venture between...
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
FOXBusiness

Utilities plan huge electric grid upgrades, adding to power bills

American utilities are planning their biggest spending increases in decades to upgrade aging grids, prepare for electric vehicles and make the transition to renewable energy—moves poised to further boost power costs as consumers face historic inflation. The plans propose tens of billions of dollars in spending in the coming...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bloomberglaw.com

Wind Power’s ‘Colossal Market Failure’ Threatens Climate Fight

Chinese companies could grab more of market as rivals stumble. Optimism abounds about the future of wind power, with a clean-energy boom powering robust growth in an industry that businesses and governments agree is key to slowing climate change. But a nagging problem could keep the sector from fulfilling that promise: Turbine makers are still struggling to translate soaring demand into profit.
INDUSTRY
One Green Planet

California Set New Record For Using Nearly 100% Clean Energy

California just set a new record for using nearly 100 percent clean, renewable energy, getting them closer to the goal of being carbon-free by 2045. The state’s main grid ran on more than 97 percent renewable energy on Sunday, April 3rd. This broke a 96.4 percent record from the week prior, according to the California Independent System Operator (ISO).
CALIFORNIA STATE
Phys.org

We must halve our energy use to avoid climate catastrophe, according to new modelling

Renewable energy transition won't come fast enough to solve the climate crisis—we also need to reduce global energy consumption, according to new research from UNSW Sydney. The research, published recently in Climate Policy, models different energy-use scenarios for reducing global energy-related CO2 emissions to zero by 2050. It found that simply substituting fossil fuels with renewable energy at current energy usage levels is no longer enough.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pewtrusts.org

Pew Launches Blue Carbon Network to Help States Address Climate Change

Coastal wetlands—including seagrass beds, salt marshes, and tidal forested wetlands—can help to protect coastal communities from severe storms and flooding. Because they are also incredibly efficient at capturing and storing carbon, these coastal habitats are natural allies in the fight against climate change. Such carbon stores found in coastal and marine ecosystems are known as blue carbon. Recognizing the climate mitigating role blue carbon can play, The Pew Charitable Trusts began working to protect and restore coastal wetlands in 2018, engaging with agencies, researchers, and stakeholders around the country and the world. In the U.S., our focus is with states since they largely set the policies governing their coastlines.
ENVIRONMENT
Vox

The long-shot campaign to get big banks out of fossil fuels

This week, shareholders at Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, and Goldman Sachs voted on resolutions recommending the companies stop any additional financing for fossil fuel projects. All the resolutions failed, pretty spectacularly, garnering just over 10 percent of the vote. Despite that failure, the votes were notable examples of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy