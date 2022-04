With the 24th overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys select…. Okay, so we don’t know who the Cowboys will select right now with pick No. 24. We don’t even know if that’s where they will end up selecting when all is said and done. There is a very real possibility we could see them trade up for a player they truly covet, however, the more likely scenario is they trade down to pick up extra draft capital.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO