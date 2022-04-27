Review: 'A Strange Loop' makes a remarkable Broadway debut

FX/Hulu’s big play for Emmy glory in this incredibly crowded season is an adaptation of Jon Krakauer’s excellent 2003 book “Under the Banner of Heaven,” a historical analysis of the history of Mormonism in this country framed alongside a dissection of a brutal murder case from 1984 in the state of Utah. While the book had the context of the history of the origin of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints and how it got twisted into the mindset of the fundamentalist sect of Mormonism that pushed Ron and Dan Lafferty to commit brutal murder, the show feels at the beginning like it wants badly to be more “True Detective” and less Ken Burns, improving in the third and fourth episodes as it becomes more about a broken community than a specific murder. Still, it’s a program that sometimes gets lost between its ideas—awkwardly jamming flashbacks to the foundation of this faith into a story that feels like it desperately wants to be an edgy crime drama. Luckily, a stellar ensemble holds the project together, but it’s also yet another one of those multi-episode series that takes what could have been a brilliant 120-minute movie and stretches it into a season. It’s becoming an epidemic.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO