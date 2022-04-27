ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Review: 'A Strange Loop' makes a remarkable Broadway debut

KAAL-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) - There is a cosmic deliciousness to the fact that "A Strange Loop" has landed on Broadway mere yards away from one of its juiciest targets. In the new musical that opened Tuesday at the Lyceum Theatre, we meet the character Usher, an unhappy playwright slumming as an...

www.kaaltv.com

The Independent

Robert Morse: Mad Men actor and Broadway star dies aged 90

Robert Morse, who was well-known for starring in Mad Men, has died at the age of 90.The actor played Bert Cooper, the leader of advertising agency Sterling Cooper, in the HBO drama series.Before appearing in Mad Men, Morse was an established actor on stage, having originated the role of J Pierrepont Finch in the musical comedy How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying on Broadway in 1961.His performance as a window-washer who blags his way to the top of the corporate world scored him the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical. He reprised the role in...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

‘Wicked’: Everything to Know About the Ariana Grande-Led Films Based on the Broadway Musical

Isn’t this news wonderful? After nearly 10 years of development, the long-awaited film adaptation of Broadway’s Wicked is making headway as it finally landed its stars, director and potential start dates. The musical, a longtime Great White Way staple since its debut in 2004, has gone through plenty of discussions and changes regarding a potential film version […]
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
People

Some Like It Hot, Gunsmoke and An American Tail Actor Nehemiah Persoff Dead at 102

Nehemiah Persoff, known for his roles in Some Like It Hot, Gunsmoke, An American Tail and various other movies and TV series, died at the age of 102, multiple outlets report. Persoff's son Dan confirmed his father's death to The Hollywood Reporter, while a family friend confirmed the news to Deadline. Both outlets reported that the actor died Tuesday at a rehabilitation facility in San Luis Obispo, Calif.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
startattle.com

Elvis (2022 movie) Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, trailer, release date

Elvis explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). Set against an evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America, the story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

‘Under The Banner Of Heaven’ Review: Andrew Garfield & Daisy Edgar-Jones Star In Dustin Lance Black’s Mormon Detective Thriller

FX/Hulu’s big play for Emmy glory in this incredibly crowded season is an adaptation of Jon Krakauer’s excellent 2003 book “Under the Banner of Heaven,” a historical analysis of the history of Mormonism in this country framed alongside a dissection of a brutal murder case from 1984 in the state of Utah. While the book had the context of the history of the origin of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints and how it got twisted into the mindset of the fundamentalist sect of Mormonism that pushed Ron and Dan Lafferty to commit brutal murder, the show feels at the beginning like it wants badly to be more “True Detective” and less Ken Burns, improving in the third and fourth episodes as it becomes more about a broken community than a specific murder. Still, it’s a program that sometimes gets lost between its ideas—awkwardly jamming flashbacks to the foundation of this faith into a story that feels like it desperately wants to be an edgy crime drama. Luckily, a stellar ensemble holds the project together, but it’s also yet another one of those multi-episode series that takes what could have been a brilliant 120-minute movie and stretches it into a season. It’s becoming an epidemic.
MOVIES
Variety

Andrew Garfield on Immersing Himself in Mormon Culture for FX’s ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’: ‘I Like a Challenge’

Click here to read the full article. It’s only been about three weeks since the end of awards season, but, on Wednesday night, Oscar nominee Andrew Garfield was back on a red carpet in Hollywood for the premiere of his new series, “Under the Banner of Heaven.” The FX project marks Garfield’s first miniseries, with the actor playing Detective Jeb Pyre, a Mormon man whose faith is shaken by an unthinkable crime. Based on the non-fiction book by Jon Krakauer, the show’s seven episodes follow the events that led to the 1984 murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Wicked Director John M. Chu Reveals The Surprising Way The Broadway Musical Will Be Adapted Into Film, And Wow

Wicked fans have been waiting for a feature film adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical for a while now. The project has seen its fair share of starts and stops since the movie discussions began in 2003. Thankfully, there seems to be hope at the end of the yellow brick road, as production is finally ramping up under the direction of John M. Chu. Since the Crazy Rich Asians alum took the gig, he’s shared occasional updates about the progress that’s being made. Now, Chu has revealed a huge detail about how the play is being adapted, and wow.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Little Prince’ Ending Broadway Run Three Months Early

Click here to read the full article. It’ll be a shorter-than-planned reign for The Little Prince on Broadway. Producers said today that the show based on Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s novella will end its limited engagement May 8 at Shubert’s Broadway Theatre — more than three months ahead of its planned August 14 closing. Combining dance, aerial acrobatics, video and music, The Little Prince endured a monthlong Covid delay. It had been set to begin performances March 4. The show had been set to run through August 14 but had struggled to draw crowds after rough initial reviews. From the official logline: After an aviator descends...
THEATER & DANCE
TheConversationCanada

'The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical' as TikTok Grammy-winning sensation: Is the future of musical theatre online?

Is musical theatre an event, a sound — or something else? The 2022 Grammy Award for best musical theatre album went to a show that originated as a TikTok smash hit: The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical by duo Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear. Bear, a 20-year old pianist, composer and former child prodigy produced the album. She and Barlow both composed music and wrote lyrics. Barlow, a singer who previously established herself with a massive TikTok fan base, sings almost all the parts of all the songs. What does all this mean for the future of musical theatre? Inspired by Netflix series Inspired by...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

