Lodi, NJ

Top Canadian Diplomat, Irish Sustainability Expert, N.J. Office of Innovation Leader Headlining the Inaugural Innovation kNowledge eXchange of 2022 (INX22) Industry Leaders Will Share Insight on Sustainable Solutions to Global and Local Challenges at June 6-7 Forum

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRUTHERFORD, N.J., April 26, 2022 – International and local innovation leaders from Canada, Ireland, and New Jersey will headline Day 1 of the Innovation kNowledge eXchange of 2022 (INX22) – a new forum focused on developing sustainable solutions to some of the world’s top challenges. INX22...

