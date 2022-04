National League rivals close out a three game series on Thursday when the Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres do battle at the Great American Ballpark. The Padres took the first two games as they look for the sweep this afternoon. The Reds are now 1-13 straight up in their last 14 games. They only covered one game during that run. Long story short, they're currently the worst team in baseball. By being more than 10 games under .500, it’s not even really that close.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO