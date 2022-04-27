ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russia's war in Ukraine

CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

3 Norwegian diplomats have been expelled from Russia, Norway says. Russia has expelled three Norwegian diplomats, the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs press office told CNN on Wednesday. It comes after Norway granted the same number of Russian diplomats persona non grata earlier this month in response to the...

edition.cnn.com

Comments / 27

Faley Harris
2d ago

Russia right now is a disease in the world led by a mass murderer they need to solve their internal problem for the world now.

Reply(1)
15
Marina Carbajal
2d ago

May God take care of putin ASAP.The world needs peace.El es el unico que se la puede rajar sin ningun problema.

Reply
4
Amr Zaky
2d ago

The Russians learned from their war in Afghanistan and they use the heaviest and most precise force in their war in Ukraine. So far they separated the eastern and southern areas of Ukraine from the main land. Almost all harbors are in the hand of the Russian army. Big mistake that Ukraine did not negotiate acceptable terms at the beginning before suffering a very heavy destruction.

Reply(2)
3
Related
Fox News

Putin may soon face one of his worst strategic nightmares

Despite over two months of trying to bloody and bomb Ukraine into submission to prevent its strategic drift to the west, Vladimir Putin may soon face one of his worst strategic nightmares: the NATO alliance he despises is about to get larger and stronger. And not a minute too soon.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Whelan
Person
Maria Zakharova
Person
Dmitry Peskov
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#European Union#Gazprom#Norwegian#Russian#Ukrainian#Bucha#American#Foreign Ministry#Tass
MSNBC

Can Putin be overthrown or stopped? Assassinations & arrests offer clues on who Putin fears most

The war in Ukraine has put more scrutiny on Vladimir Putin’s long and brutal record of jailing his opposition, killings, and other atrocities, including a new arrest of a figure who has opposed Putin's leadership and, specifically, the war in Ukraine. In this special report, MSNBC’s Ari Melber traces Putin’s record as a brutal dictator, detailing Putin’s censorship; crackdown; and a series of attacks, assassinations, and poisonings -- drawing on reporting, archival footage, and Melber's interview with a former Russian billionaire who was bankrupted, indicted, jailed and exiled by Putin. The report also explores living figures who could pose a challenge to Putin, and how the courage of so many dissident Russians might inspire a stronger response to Putin abroad.April 11, 2022.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Brexit
Country
Norway
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
The Independent

Ukranian woman ‘raped by teenage Russian soldier’ as she sheltered in school

A young Ukrainian woman was raped and stabbed in a vicious attack, it has been claimed, after the village where she lived was occupied by Russian troops. The claim comes amid deepening concern over reports of sexual violence as the war enters its second month.The mother of the victim has made a video in which she talks about what happened to her daughter, who has been left traumatised by her ordeal. Neighbours of the family told The Independent separately about the assault, and also what had supposedly happened to the Russian soldier accused of carrying it out.The rape took place...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: Our leaders are lying about Putin's invasion of Ukraine, and it's insulting

When the Russian military invaded Ukraine last month, the most highly credentialed people in the world seemed stunned by it and that was not very reassuring to the rest of us. "It was a shock to many of the leading experts and policymakers in the United States, Europe and even Ukraine," explained a fellow expert and policymaker at the Atlantic Council. "The head of German intelligence was so caught off guard that he was still in Kyiv and had to be evacuated."
POLITICS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
147K+
Post
790M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy