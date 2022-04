The former WVU forward will finish his college career right where it began -- at the WVU Coliseum. Emmitt Matthews Jr. is coming back to Morgantown. The forward announced his return to WVU men’s basketball in a tweet on Friday after spending the 2021-22 season at Washington. Matthews Jr. entered the transfer portal earlier this week after scoring 11.7 points and grabbing 5.7 rebounds per game.

