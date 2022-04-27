After Acquiring SoNo Field House and Announcing Move to Norwalk, Northeast Volleyball Club Bids Farewell to Idea of Building New Volleyball Facility in Wilton

In early 1972 a group of parents, students and teachers went to a meeting of the West Hartford Board of Education to ask for funding for girls varsity sports. This was before Title IX, which would prohibit sex discrimination in educational programs receiving federal funding, was enacted in June of 1972. “We didn’t think about history,” said Suzi D’Annolfo, a cross country and track coach and ...

WEST HARTFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO