ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

After Acquiring SoNo Field House and Announcing Move to Norwalk, Northeast Volleyball Club Bids Farewell to Idea of Building New Volleyball Facility in Wilton

By Meaghan Baron
goodmorningwilton.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn just a few weeks, one of Wilton’s fastest-growing athletic groups will depart, lured by greener (or at least, bigger) pastures down the road in Norwalk. The Northeast Volleyball Club (NEVBC), which has operated out of Four Seasons Racquet Club since its inception in Fall 2018, announced this month that they...

goodmorningwilton.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hartford Courant

West Hartford celebrates 50 years of girls sports and Title IX

In early 1972 a group of parents, students and teachers went to a meeting of the West Hartford Board of Education to ask for funding for girls varsity sports. This was before Title IX, which would prohibit sex discrimination in educational programs receiving federal funding, was enacted in June of 1972. “We didn’t think about history,” said Suzi D’Annolfo, a cross country and track coach and ...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

20 TOWNS: Ellington High School grads reminisce about growing up in town during the 90s

While Dominick Krankall recovers at Bridgeport Hospital, the state’s first responder community came out in full force for support on Thursday. A road is closed in Branford for what police say is an active investigation. Updated: 5 hours ago. Meteorologist Connor Lewis says the chilly and possibly frosty weather...

Comments / 0

Community Policy