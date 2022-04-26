Stagecoach Country Music Festival on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Director and Producer Daryl "Lamar" Towe stops by Coast Live to talk about his experience making his upcoming documentary about local basketball legend Boo Williams. Follow Daryl on Instagram @d.towe, and follow the documentary's progress at instagram.com/whoisboowilliams, or on Twitter @BooWilliamsDoc.
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - ZYRTEC® and American Forests, the national nonprofit dedicated to conservation, along with actress and climate advocate Brooklyn Decker have teamed up to launch the ZYRTEC® ReLEAF Project, a tree-planting initiative to help foster a better, healthier planet for all. Presented by Zyrtec. Visit zyrtec.com...
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Singer/Songwriter Mike Gombas Jr. performs two songs on the Coast Live stage for Acoustic Music Friday!. Catch Mike Gombas Jr. Saturday, April 30 at Oozlefinch Brewery in Hampton starting at 6 p.m., and May 14 at the Vibe Stage in Virginia Beach as part of the "Art and Eco" market, starting at 9 a.m.
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – This year, nearly two and a half million couples are expected to tie the knot in the United States, a record number fueled by the pandemic. Wedding expert Claire Roche chats with Coast Live to discuss the latest wedding trends, and what to expect when planning a wedding this year.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Malbon Bros Corner Mart BBQ & Catering is giving away $5,000 in free gas on Thursday, along with free barbecue, Patriotic Festival tickets and more. The promotion is going from 3 p.m. until supplies run out at the restaurant and gas station at 1896 General Booth Blvd. They’re also giving […]
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is about the Something In The Water Festival, where Pusha T is expected to perform. Pusha T isn't just a Grammy-nominated artist, one half of the group Clipse, and a record executive. He's a Virginia Beach man, through and through. The...
