ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

FTSE 100 rises on gains in miners, strong earnings; Aveva slumps

By Devik Jain
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17pEF9_0fLQ6ZQB00

April 27 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 edged up on Wednesday, driven by gains in miners and strong corporate updates, although a fall in cyclical stocks and industrial software company Aveva Group capped its rise.

The blue-chip index (.FTSE) advanced 0.5%, with Anglo American (AAL.L) rising 5.2% to lead gains among miners (.FTNMX551020). The domestically focused midcap FTSE 250 index (.FTMC) closed 0.3% lower.

Metro Bank (MTRO.L) climbed 4.7% after the challenger lender said it was on track to deliver rising profits and achieve its strategic objectives, while transport operator Go-Ahead (GOG.L) rose 3.8% after forecasting higher 2022 earnings.

Broadly, sentiment was subdued as fears grew over the global economic outlook after Russian energy giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland for failing to pay for gas in roubles. read more GLOB/MKTS

Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) gave away early gains to end 0.3% lower despite the lender reporting upbeat first-quarter profits, largely shrugging off Britain's worsening cost of living crisis. read more

However the wider bank index (.FTNMX301010) rose 1.2%, with HSBC Holdings (HSBA.L) rebounding from a sharp selloff on Tuesday.

"While other companies take a sharp intake of breath about more aggressive monetary policy, it's a boon to banks like Lloyds given (that) rising rates lift net interest margins," said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst, Hargreaves Lansdown.

"There are worries that at some point mounting rates could knock buyer sentiment, but with rents high and mortgages still cheap historically, it seems there is still plenty of appetite to move onto and up the housing ladder."

"It is a concern because traders are wondering that the oil prices and the fuel prices are already sky high, and the fact that Russia has began the process of demanding payment in rouble, we could see oil prices even higher from here," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Ava Trade.

Diageo (DGE.L) fell 0.1% and was the biggest drag on the FTSE 100 index, leading losses in consumer staples, after Deutsche Bank downgraded the spirit maker's stock to "hold" from "buy".

Aveva (AVV.L) slumped 15.9% to the bottom of the FTSE 100 index after it warned that revenue hit from sanctions on Russia would impact its operating profit this year.

Reporting by Devik Jain and Amal S in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ftse#Hsbc Holdings#Gazprom#Aveva Group#Anglo American#Metro Bank#Russian#Lloyds Banking Group
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

April 28 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries regarding purchases of Russian oil following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, and how companies have acted. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases but the 27 members of the European Union have not been able to agree on the embargo. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
Motley Fool

3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks Ideal for Retirees

Patterson, Village Super Market, and Campbell Soup have all been outperformers this year. These businesses are all profitable and provide investors with excellent stability. All of them also pay more than 3% annually in dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
Reuters

Equities retreat as Wall Street eyes tech earnings, growth worries linger

WASHINGTON/MILAN, April 26 (Reuters) - World shares gave back earlier gains on Tuesday and Wall Street fell, as investors awaited Big Tech earnings and worries over global growth lingered. China's COVID-19 curbs and fears of aggressive U.S. Federal Reserve tightening continued to damp risk appetite and lifted the dollar to...
STOCKS
Reuters

PayPal shares rise despite cut in annual profit view

April 27 (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL.O) shares traded higher Wednesday even after the company lowered its full-year profit outlook, signaling that payments volumes could take a hit from surging inflation and the conflict in Ukraine. Still, the company reported a modest increase in revenue and user growth, appearing...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

International Paper's stock jumps after profit beat expectations, upbeat margin outlook

Shares of International Paper Co. IP, -1.94% shot up 5.6% in premarket trading Thursday, after the paper and packaging company reported first-quarter profit that beat by a wide margin, and said it expects margin expansion in the current quarter as prior price increases outpace higher costs. Net income rose to $360 million, or 95 cents a share, from $349 million, or 88 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 76 cents beat the FactSet consensus of 52 cents. Revenue grew 14.0% to $5.24 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $5.02 billion, as industrial packaging revenue rose 3.5% to $4.41 billion to beat expectations of $4.22 billion. Cost of sales increased 14.7% to $3.84 billion, to lower profit margins to 26.7% from 27.1%. The stock has gained 0.8% year to date, while the S&P 500.
STOCKS
Reuters

U.S., European shares advance as euro dives to lowest since 2017

WASHINGTON/LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - Key U.S. equity indexes ended higher after choppy trade on Wednesday on a boost from strong earnings from Microsoft and Visa, as commodity stocks lifted European shares to their first gain in four sessions. The euro dropped to its weakest since 2017 after Russia halted...
STOCKS
UPI News

U.S. markets close flat; Meta stock surges after-hours on mixed Q1 earnings

April 27 (UPI) -- U.S. markets closed mostly flat in a volatile day of trading as investors awaited earnings from Facebook parent Meta. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 61.75 points, or 0.19%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.21%. The Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 0.01% after declining 3.95% on Tuesday to fall into bear market territory while reaching its lowest level since December 2020.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Stocks slammed as Dow tumbles 809 points, Nasdaq 3.9%

U.S. stocks closed at the lows of the session on Tuesday as technology stocks paced the broad declines with the Nasdaq Composite off 3.9%. Inflation fears, slowing economic growth and a Federal Reserve prepared to raise interest rates creating the perfect storm for investors. Ticker Security Last Change Change %
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

415K+
Followers
320K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy