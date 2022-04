The 2019 Auburn football team is one that fans yearn for in the aftermath of two consecutive six-win seasons. Bo Nix, the second-generation gunslinger who outlasted the other two options in the QB room in the summer, led the Tigers to nine wins in the regular season with losses in ‘the Swamp’, Death Valley, at home against Georgia, and in the Outback Bowl to Minnesota.

AUBURN, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO