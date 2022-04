Aspen High School usually has a handful of students sign on to play college athletics each year, but the 2022 graduating class may have reset the bar in terms of quantity. In one of the largest ceremonies of its kind in recent memory, the Skiers recognized 10 student-athletes on Wednesday inside the AHS gymnasium, students who will keep on competing in one sport or another after graduation.

