The New Orleans-bred musician will drop his eighth studio album, 'Watch the Sun,' on April 29. For artist and Louisiana native PJ Morton, whose music oscillates between soul, gospel and R&B, the remnants of the COVID-19 pandemic still linger. The surreal circumstances of the last two years prompted Morton to make Watch The Sun, his solo album that drops on April 29. Weaving a theme of palpable hope at a time when it remains in short supply, the album is the eighth studio project for the musician, who still maintains his decade-long role as one of two keyboardists for pop-rock band Maroon 5.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO