Los Angeles County, CA

The LA sheriff is investigating a reporter who broke a story on a department cover-up

By Vanessa Romo
KVCR NEWS
KVCR NEWS
 2 days ago
The Los Angeles County sheriff on Tuesday announced he was launching an investigation into a reporter behind an article detailing a cover-up of inmate abuse within the department. During a news conference, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said he was investigating leaked materials, including a video published by the Los Angeles...

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

