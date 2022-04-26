ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drive for Wishes delivers hope for children with critical conditions

By Brianne Johnson, George Severson
ABC 4
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AB4 Utah) – Research shows that fulfilling wishes can help children build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. That according to the people at Make-A-Wish Utah working to make dreams and wishes come true for many Utah children and families. Make-A-Wish...

Supporting children during grief

The super mom that went into labor while giving a speech

On Good Things Utah this morning – Talk about one incredible mom! A Minnesota State Senate candidate is receiving support after giving a speech at a political convention on Saturday while in labor. Erin Maye Quade went into labor early the morning of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party convention where she was set to appear to secure her party’s nomination. She still attended to speak. A video of her speech was posted to Twitter by a woman named Ashley Fairbanks who was in attendance as Maye Quade spoke to the crowd before taking a pause while experiencing labor pains. “Excuse me,” Maye Quade is heard saying while leaning over before people begin to cheer her on. While the cheers are in support of Maye Quade, Fairbanks expressed her upset over the candidate having to attend the convention at all while in labor.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

She Was Forced To Give Birth At 10 Years Old And Then Forced To Marry The Church Deacon At Age 11

Sherry Johnson - Wedding Photo Age 11BishopAccountabilty.org. A Wife and A Mother By The Time She Was In Fifth Grade. Sherry Johnson was an only child. She lived with her mother, who worked as a substitute teacher, in Tampa, Florida when she was a little girl. The pair belonged to an apostolic church and attended services sometimes seven days a week. The church was strict. The girls and women had to wear hats and long sleeves and were not permitted to wear jewelry or pants.
TAMPA, FL
ABC 4

Missing in Utah: A new effort to find Rick Morris

UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Miracle 4 Max Brings Community Together

A South Ogden teen’s positive attitude continues to ripple throughout his community months after a life-altering ski accident. On May 13, local artists will amplify that positivity by banding together to host a benefit concert for the Togisala family.
SOUTH OGDEN, UT
ABC 4

Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Thomas Geboy

UTAH STATE
ABC 4

What features make a 5th-Wheel great for your family?

(The Daily Dish) Nicea and Brett Parris are showing off a GREAT fifth wheel – The NEW 2022 CrossRoads RV Cruiser Aire CR28BH from Parris RV!. What makes a fifth wheel great? Spacious living areas, abundant sleeping space, and convenient features; you’ll find them all in this unit! The little ones or your friends are sure to love the double-size bunks, plus there is storage under the bunks with outside access for convenience. The large slide out in the main living area provides the chef of the family space to cook a meal, or they may want to cook in the outside kitchen if the weather is nice. You will appreciate your seating options in this model, including the optional table and chairs in place of the booth dinette, and the optional theatre seating in place of the tri-fold sofa. Everyone can clean up in the full bath each day, and the front private bedroom with a king bed will feel just like home!
MURRAY, UT
ABC 4

Medical Laboratory Professionals Week

HOUSING
ABC 4

Hit-and-run crashes on the rise

WEST JORDAN, UT
ABC 4

Much like yesterday, but with a chance of moisture

SALT LAKE CITY – We are officially halfway through the halfway point of our work week and things have been pretty much the same with our weather. We’ve seen a lot of clouds, felt the breeze, and enjoyed the warmth. That will continue into the evening, but how we are seeing some slight changes to the weather pattern and part of that could bring some rain to Northern Utah.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

How to effectively support your struggling teen

(Good Things Utah) When raising a young child, oftentimes we become like their hero. Our words, actions, and surroundings have shaped how they view the world ever since they were born. They’ve adopted much of our personalities, and during early childhood, many parents can feel they have a strong relationship with their kids.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

How you can tell if that rock chip requires a windshield replacement

(Good Things Utah) As temperatures rise and commuters hit higher speeds on freeways, damage to a windshield is much more likely to happen. And with the snow melting — leaving rocks on the road — most drivers can expect to have windshield damage of some degree this season. For many drivers, the damage can happen at the most inconvenient times, and in some of the most inconvenient places.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Spring Shrimp Wraps

(Good Things Utah) Ready with a healthy alternative for the traditional Spring Roll, nutrition expert Kiana Williams gave us her savory recipe for Spring Shrimp Wraps! See more from Kiana on her social media: @wholesome_ki or @kulia.wear. Even better, follow her tasty recipe blog at kuliawear.com/blog/news. To download and print...
UTAH STATE

