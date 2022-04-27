ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Twins pull out wild walk-off win over Tigers

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
Miguel Sano ripped a single into right field with two runners on base in the bottom of the ninth inning, and a throwing error moments later allowed the Minnesota Twins to prevail 5-4 over the Detroit Tigers in a wild finish Tuesday night in Minneapolis.

Trevor Larnach stopped at third base after Sano’s hit. Gio Urshela headed for third base after Sano kept running, prompting Tigers catcher Eric Haase to make a throw to third. But Haase’s throw went high over third base and into left field, allowing two runs to score.

Max Kepler went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs to lead the Twins at the plate. Urshela added a pair of hits as Minnesota won its season-high fifth game in a row.

Javier Baez went 2-for-3 with a double, a homer and four RBIs for the Tigers, who dropped their third straight game.

Twins right-hander Griffin Jax (1-0) picked up the win with a scoreless inning of relief.

Tigers right-hander Gregory Soto (1-1) took the loss. He gave up back-to-back walks to start the ninth inning and allowed two unearned runs in one-third of an inning.

The Twins opened the scoring in the bottom of the second. Kyle Garlick drew a leadoff walk, advanced to second base on a single by Urshela and came home to score on Kepler’s double to deep right field.

Kepler increased the Twins’ lead to 3-0 in the fourth with a two-run blast. He pulled an 83 mph changeup over the wall in right field for his second homer of the season.

The Tigers trimmed the deficit to 3-1 in the sixth. Baez drove a double to deep right field to drive in Derek Hill, who led off the inning with a bunt single.

In the eighth, Twins left-hander Caleb Thielbar put runners on first and second base with one out, with Baez coming to the plate. Pagan replaced Thielbar and quickly gave up a 415-foot, three-run shot to center field, which marked Baez’s second homer of the season.

Before the game, the Tigers reinstated left-hander Andrew Chafin from the 10-day injured list.

--Field Level Media

Reuters

Reuters

