ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Blue Jays rally to ruin Red Sox in 10th

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tdoy9_0fLPD0Da00

EditorsNote: rewords second graf; adds new eighth graf; changes to “Bogaerts” in what is now 11th graf

Raimel Tapia hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Boston Red Sox 6-5 on Tuesday night.

Boston took a 5-2 lead with four runs in the eighth but fell for the second consecutive game to open a four-game series.

Toronto tied the game in the ninth against Jake Diekman. After Tapia and Santiago Espinal hit doubles, George Springer leveled the score with a two-out, two-run homer, his fourth long ball of the season.

Jordan Romano (1-1) retired his three batters in the 10th, stranding the designated runner at third.

Matt Barnes (0-1) walked Vladimir Guerrero Jr. intentionally to start the bottom of the 10th. Alejandro Kirk worked a walk to load the bases. After Matt Chapman struck out, Matt Strahm replaced Barnes to face Tapia.

Boston starter Nick Pivetta allowed two runs, three hits and four walks. He struck out six in 4 2/3 innings.

Toronto starter Kevin Gausman gave up one unearned run, four hits and no walks while striking out nine in six innings. He has not allowed a walk in 95 batters this season, the most to start a Blue Jays career; Brett Anderson went 79 batters without a walk in 2017.

The Red Sox have lost six of their past seven while the Blue Jays have won six of their past seven.

The Blue Jays took a 1-0 lead in the third inning on two walks, a wild pitch and Springer’s RBI single.

The Red Sox tied the game in the top of the fourth. Xander Bogaerts led off with a single, stole second and reached third on catcher Zack Collins’ throwing error. He scored on a sacrifice fly by Enrique Hernandez, who was out thanks to a diving catch by center fielder Bradley Zimmer.

Toronto regained the lead in the bottom of the fourth. Guerrero led off with a walk and took second on a single by Collins. Espinal then blooped a two-out RBI single to center.

Yimi Garcia allowed singles to pinch hitter Rafael Devers and Christian Vazquez to open the top of the eighth. Trevor Story tied the game with a double, and Alex Verdugo gave Boston a 3-2 lead with a sacrifice fly to left. Bogaerts followed with an RBI double.

David Phelps replaced Garcia and allowed a two-out infield RBI single by Hernandez.

Hansel Robles pitched around a single in the bottom of the eighth.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Bogaerts leads Red Sox against the Blue Jays after 4-hit game

LINE: Blue Jays -154, Red Sox +132; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays after Xander Bogaerts had four hits against the Blue Jays on Wednesday. Toronto has a 12-7 record overall and a 6-3 record in home games. The Blue Jays...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
NBC Sports

Red Sox claim outfielder off waivers from Giants

The Boston Red Sox made a move to bolster their outfield depth on Thursday. Jaylin Davis, a right-handed-hitting outfielder, was claimed off waivers from the San Francisco Giants. He was subsequently optioned to Triple-A Worcester. Davis went 10-for-63 (.159 batting average) with two homers in 26 MLB games with the...
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Loáisiga honored with 2021 Latino MVP AL Reliever Award

NEW YORK -- Yankees right-hander Jonathan Loáisiga received his 2021 Latino MVP American League Reliever Award prior to Wednesday’s game against the Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Loáisiga was presented with the award by Julio Pabon, the president of Latino Sports, and Maz Adams, the artist who painted the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

Red Sox halt skid, shut down Blue Jays

Michael Wacha allowed one run in six innings, Xander Bogaerts was 4-for-4 with a walk and an RBI and the visiting Boston Red Sox defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 7-1 Wednesday night. Enrique Hernandez had two RBIs for the Red Sox, who ended a four-game losing streak in taking the...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hansel Robles
Person
Kevin Gausman
Person
Brett Anderson
Person
Jake Diekman
Person
Matt Barnes
Person
George Springer
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Zack Collins
Person
Matt Chapman
Person
Homer
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Rafael Devers
Person
Matt Strahm
Person
Nick Pivetta
Boston Globe

9 thoughts on the slow-starting Red Sox, beginning with their feeble bats

Playing nine innings while hoping the Red Sox can figure out a way to clone Garrett Whitlock before they burn him out …. 1. Don’t sweat this aspect of the Red Sox’ lousy start: They’re going to hit, and soon. They haven’t had much luck when they’ve barreled the ball, but that will change, and a lineup with a core of Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, Trevor Story, and J.D. Martinez is going to keep the scoreboard operator busy.
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Hays leads Orioles against the Red Sox following 4-hit performance

LINE: Red Sox -145, Orioles +124; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles play the Boston Red Sox after Austin Hays had four hits against the Yankees on Thursday. Baltimore has a 3-3 record at home and a 6-12 record overall. The Orioles are 0-1 in games when...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Editorsnote#Rewords#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Red Sox#The Blue Jays
Yardbarker

Good news and bad news as Yankees demolish Orioles in series sweep

On Friday, theNew York Yankees picked up their second consecutive series sweep, overcoming the Baltimore Orioles to string together their seventh straight win. At home against Baltimore, the Yankees finally found their offensive groove, posting 12 runs in the first game of the series, five in the second, and 10 in the third. Over the last four games combined, the Bombers have tallied 37 total runs, completely blowing expectations out of the water after a tough start.
BALTIMORE, MD
Reuters

MLB roundup: Giancarlo Stanton, Yanks overpower O's

April 28 - Giancarlo Stanton hit his 350th career homer and lifted a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the sixth inning as the host New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 on Wednesday. Stanton reached the milestone in his 1,341st career game when he hit a two-run homer off Tyler...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Yankees play the Orioles with 1-0 series lead

LINE: Yankees -232, Orioles +190; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Baltimore Orioles. New York is 11-6 overall and 8-3 at home. The Yankees have a 6-0 record in games when they scored five or more runs.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
WCVB

Here's the schedule for the Boston Celtics' playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics will face Giannis Antetokounmpo and the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The NBA announced the schedule for the Celtics-Bucks playoff series after Milwaukee routed the Chicago Bulls in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series. Boston swept former Celtics star Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets in the first round.
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Players poll: Love-hate with Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand

NHL players hate competing against Boston Bruins star Brad Marchand but they'd love him as a teammate, according to a new NHL Players Association poll. The NHLPA released its annual player poll Wednesday, an anonymous survey of 566 players on all 32 teams. One of the questions asked: "Which player do you least enjoy playing against, but would like to have on your team?" Marchand won with 26.4% of the vote, followed by Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid (18.3%) and Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson (10.7%).
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Weekly: Possible Playoff Opponents, Pastrnak, Haula & More

As the 2021-22 regular season comes to a close Friday night, the grind of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs begins next week for the Boston Bruins and 15 other teams. In this edition of Bruins Weekly, we will look back at the week that was for Boston with a milestone reached in an impressive fashion, a penalty shot scare with a positive result, and more.
BOSTON, MA
Reuters

Reuters

415K+
Followers
320K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy