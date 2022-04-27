ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hauula, HI

Nebraska Volleyball defensive specialist Keonilei Akana enters the transfer portal

By Skylee Nelson
nebraskanewsservice.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNebraska Volleyball’s Keonilei Akana enters her name into the NCAA transfer portal. The 5-9 sophomore from Hauula, Hawaii served as a powerhouse for the Husker defense leading the team with 42 service aces in the 2021-22 season. “Honored and blessed to have...

nebraskanewsservice.net

