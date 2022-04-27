ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk’s Twitter deal sullies his climate cred

By Antony Currie
 2 days ago
MELBOURNE, April 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Elon Musk’s commitment to climate change is getting lost in a Twitter (TWTR.N) haze. He has spent some 16 years building Tesla (TSLA.O) into a major manufacturer of electric vehicles, guided by sustainable energy principles outlined in two self-described master plans in 2006 and 2016. He has called global warming “the biggest threat that humanity faces this century” and often dismisses critics as being effectively captured by the fossil-fuel industry. His deal to buy the social media company for $44 billion seriously undermines the message.

Musk is tying up $33 billion, most of his available wealth, to finance the acquisition

. He is, of course, free to spend his money any way he likes. There are better ways to do so, however, for a self-professed climate-change champion.

The Asian Development Bank’s goal of closing coal plants

in 10 low- and middle-income Asian countries, for example, requires some $20 billion of so-called concessional equity. His involvement easily could help attract another $100 billion of private debt to finance the plan. There would be no direct financial return, but that shouldn’t be of much concern to Musk, who says he doesn’t care about Twitter’s “economics at all”.

Another option would be to join forces with like-minded tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes. The Atlassian (TEAM.O) co-founder recently teamed up with Brookfield Asset Management (BAMa.TO) to bid $6 billion for Australia’s AGL Energy (AGL.AX) read more , with a plan to close the company’s coal plants early and ramp up renewable energy. It would have cut some 42 million tonnes of carbon emissions a year, eight times as much as Tesla vehicles avoided in 2020. The offer was rejected, but Musk could have sweetened the pot.

This is not the first time Musk’s climate conscientiousness has come up short. He laughed off fears about water shortages read more at Tesla’s Berlin factory and came off clueless about Bitcoin’s environmental track record read more . In this case, Twitter has never been a bigger distraction.

Follow @AntonyMCurrie on Twitter

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

CONTEXT NEWS

- Twitter said on April 25 that it had agreed to sell itself to an entity wholly owned by billionaire Elon Musk for $54.20 a share in a transaction valued at $44 billion. The price represents a 38% premium to where Twitter shares closed on April 1, the last trading day before Musk disclosed that he had acquired more than 9% of the social media company.

- Musk, the chief executive of electric-car maker Tesla, has committed to provide equity of approximately $21 billion, with another $12.5 billion coming from a loan secured against some of his Tesla shares. Banks led by Morgan Stanley also have agreed to provide $13 billion in loans to the company Musk has set up to consummate the transaction.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.

