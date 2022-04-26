ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Toddler shot, killed in house in New Orleans’ French Quarter

By Associated Press
KTVZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police say a 3-year-old girl was fatally shot inside a house in the city’s French Quarter, and...

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#French Quarter#Toddler#Police#Violent Crime#Ap
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Fugitive kidnaps server, disappears, found living on boat after 3 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who was on the run for almost four years has been convicted of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a restaurant server in 2014, according to the D.A. Office. Kelvin Montgomery, 55, met the 35-year-old victim in June 2014 at an East Memphis restaurant. The victim agreed to have a drink with […]
WPRI 12 News

Man killed, woman injured in Swansea car crash

SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal car accident that killed one man and injured a woman. Just before 1 a.m., police were called to a report of a single car crash on 195 East in Swansea. When officers arrived on scene, they found the driver, a man, with life threatening […]
SWANSEA, MA
KTVZ

Prosecutor: LA funeral home director left remains to rot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors say a Los Angeles funeral home owner illegally left the remains of 11 people, including infants, in stages of decay and mummification. He faces more than a decade in jail. Authorities opened an investigation into the Mark B. Allen Mortuary and Cremations Services, Inc., after receiving complaints from families. The mortuary, owned by Mark B. Allen, is now closed. It was not immediately clear whether Allen has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. He faces two misdemeanor charges for each person under the state’s Health and Safety Code. The maximum penalty is $110,000 and 11 years in jail.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy