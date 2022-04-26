Toddler shot, killed in house in New Orleans’ French Quarter

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
When Mexican police found a pile of about 150 skulls in a cave near the Guatemalan border, they thought they were looking at a crime scene, and took the bones to the state capital. It turns out it was a very cold case. It took a decade of tests and...
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police said in a press conference on Tuesday evening. "Earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case,"...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder after a 23-year-old hockey player was stabbed and killed over the weekend in Moscow. According to reports, the man will be kept in custody until at least June 24th, when he is expected to face trial. Newer details from Sport24.ru state Roman...
Paul Williams fought for his life against a large black bear on the afternoon of April 21 outside of his home in Beaubassin East, a rural Canadian community in southern New Brunswick. “She got me in the face, she got me on my arm,” he said, of his wounds estimated...
A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — One person was killed in a trailer fire in Butler County. Butler County 911 confirmed to Channel 11 that the fire was in the 110 block of Rustic Ridge Road in Summit Township. The fire was under control around 7:37 a.m. This is a developing...
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is investigating a collision between a truck and motorcycle in southwest OKC. The collision happened just after 9 a.m. near West Reno Avenue and North Council Road. Authorities said at least one person died as a result of the collision. This is a developing story.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who was on the run for almost four years has been convicted of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a restaurant server in 2014, according to the D.A. Office. Kelvin Montgomery, 55, met the 35-year-old victim in June 2014 at an East Memphis restaurant. The victim agreed to have a drink with […]
SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal car accident that killed one man and injured a woman. Just before 1 a.m., police were called to a report of a single car crash on 195 East in Swansea. When officers arrived on scene, they found the driver, a man, with life threatening […]
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors say a Los Angeles funeral home owner illegally left the remains of 11 people, including infants, in stages of decay and mummification. He faces more than a decade in jail. Authorities opened an investigation into the Mark B. Allen Mortuary and Cremations Services, Inc., after receiving complaints from families. The mortuary, owned by Mark B. Allen, is now closed. It was not immediately clear whether Allen has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. He faces two misdemeanor charges for each person under the state’s Health and Safety Code. The maximum penalty is $110,000 and 11 years in jail.
