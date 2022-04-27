ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

UAE Cold Chain Market Report, Drivers, Scope, and Regional Analysis during 2022-2027

atlantanews.net
 2 days ago

In the research titled " UAE Cold Chain Market" from 2022 to 2027, MarkNtel Advisors provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market drivers and restraints, as well as the industry. Through the use of cutting-edge research methodology during the report creation, it accurately presents an effective business plan for...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Biden’s answer to high gas prices is to boost US battery production

The order is in response to spiking gas prices and supply chain constraints caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine. It’s also part of Biden’s broader plan to respond to what his administration is cannily calling “Putin’s Price Hike” at the pump. Biden has also called for increased domestic production of oil and a historic release from the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help form a bridge across the crisis.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Competition#Market Trends#Regional Analysis#Markntel#The Uae Cold Chain Market#Swot#Porter S#Pestle
Matt Lillywhite

Expect More Supply Chain Disruptions In The United States

Long-lasting lockdowns in China are expected to worsen shipping delays and disrupt supply chains around the world. "Even with air and ocean ports open, the length of the shutdown could make this iteration the most significant logistics disruption since the start of the pandemic," the shipping company Freightos said in a recent update.
Daily Mail

UK could become a world-leading supplier of jet 'eco' fuel made from leftover cooking oil, say business leaders - as the West seeks to cut energy supplies from Russia

The UK could become a world-leading supplier of jet airliner ‘eco’ fuel made from leftover cooking oil and other waste as the West seeks to cut energy supplies from Russia, according to top business leaders. Super-charging efforts to create Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) could deliver billions of pounds...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
electrek.co

Tesla expands its virtual power plant to new regions in Australia

Tesla announced the expansion of its virtual power plant (VPP) powered by its Powerwall to several new states and regions in Australia. Australia, and especially South Australia, has had a lot of power issues over the years as it retires aging infrastructure and tries to manage a high penetration of renewable energy, which destabilized energy markets due to the inconsistency of the power supply.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
United Arab Emirates
Benzinga

No Acid On This Trip! Could Expion360's Lithium Battery Be A Solution For Efficient Energy Storage While On The Move?

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. The adventure of taking an entire home on the road is appealing to many. But traditional motorhomes have been gas guzzlers. Electric versions might significantly reduce the cost of operation and the pollution associated with it.
INDUSTRY
Fast Company

Here’s how to finesse supply chain demands in a low market

If you’re going to beat supply chain demand when the economy is tough, it’s important to remain proactive in business so you can continue to gauge the clients’ interest during the unforeseeable future. As you build your cash flow and supply chain network, to steadily upgrade your...
ECONOMY
torquenews.com

Not All Engine Oils Are Created Equal Reports This Mechanical Engineer

Here’s an informative look behind the scenes at how engine oils are developed and analyzed with this reveal that shows not all engine oils are created equal. In today’s article we will take a look at a Mobil 1 sponsored peek behind the scenes about oil development and research with Mobil 1 Extended Performance 5W-30 motor oil as a representative example. The development of this and other oil formulations undergo extensive testing that encompasses three important engine performance foci:
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Trending Today Airing on Fox Business Features Zacros, an Innovative Leader in Flexible Packaging Solutions

NEWARK, Del., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the newest episode of Trending Today, airing on Fox Business, Zacros, an industry leader in liquid flexible packaging, shares its one-of-a-kind, sustainable packaging solutions. Watch Saturday, April 30th at 5:30pm EST/4:30pm CST to learn how Zacros engineers flexible packaging technologies with specific customer needs in mind. The producers at Trending Today are excited to include Zacros in the upcoming episode because of the innovative, user-friendly technologies their packaging designs bring to multiple industries. "Our focus is always around quality and innovation," says Zacros Business Development Manager, John Patterson. "We are a hundred-year-old company and we've been innovating over that entire period of time."
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Taiwan's Delta Electronics expanding 'everywhere' on EV, server boom

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Delta Electronics Inc, a supplier of power components to companies such as Apple Inc and Tesla Inc, is expanding manufacturing “everywhere” on a boom in electric vehicles and servers, it said on Friday. CEO Cheng Ping, in buoyant comments on a first-quarter earnings...
WORLD
Nature.com

Computer-designed repurposing of chemical wastes into drugs

As the chemical industry continues to produce considerable quantities of waste chemicals1,2, it is essential to devise 'circular chemistry'3,4,5,6,7,8 schemes to productively back-convert at least a portion of these unwanted materials into useful products. Despite substantial progress in the degradation of some classes of harmful chemicals9, work on 'closing the circle'-transforming waste substrates into valuable products-remains fragmented and focused on well known areas10,11,12,13,14,15. Comprehensive analyses of which valuable products are synthesizable from diverse chemical wastes are difficult because even small sets of waste substrates can, within few steps, generate millions of putative products, each synthesizable by multiple routes forming densely connected networks. Tracing all such syntheses and selecting those that also meet criteria of process and 'green' chemistries is, arguably, beyond the cognition of human chemists. Here we show how computers equipped with broad synthetic knowledge can help address this challenge. Using the forward-synthesis Allchemy platform16, we generate giant synthetic networks emanating from approximately 200 waste chemicals recycled on commercial scales, retrieve from these networks tens of thousands of routes leading to approximately 300 important drugs and agrochemicals, and algorithmically rank these syntheses according to the accepted metrics of sustainable chemistry17,18,19. Several of these routes we validate by experiment, including an industrially realistic demonstration on a 'pharmacy on demand' flow-chemistry platform20. Wide adoption of computerized waste-to-valuable algorithms can accelerate productive reuse of chemicals that would otherwise incur storage or disposal costs, or even pose environmental hazards.
ENGINEERING
beckershospitalreview.com

Healthmark Industries offers Steriking® Pouches for Long Medical Devices

In a recent press release, Healthmark Industries introduced the Steriking® Pouches for Long Medical Devices to its Steriking® Sterilization product line. Manufactured with heatsealed upper corners that prevent dust from collecting at the opening seal to reduce the risk of contamination when opened, the Steriking® Pouches for Long Medical Devices are designed as packing material for sterilization of long devices by steam and are offered in the following sizes: 7.875W x 31.5L In. and 10W x 35.5L In.
HEALTH
TechRadar

BT, Toshiba roll out commercial quantum-secured network

BT and Toshiba have built the world’s first commercial quantum-secured metro network over standard fibre cables for EY, securely transmitting the consultancy's data between sites in London Bridge and Canary Wharf. The partners say the network is a major step forward for the commercialization of the technology and for...
SOFTWARE
WWD

How Technology Is Enabling More Sustainable Beauty Manufacturing

Click here to read the full article. For sustainable solutions in beauty, packaging is just the beginning. Today’s beauty manufacturers are relying on a plethora of methods to ramp up sustainability efforts and lessen environmental impacts before products even reach customers. Some businesses are digitizing manufacturing in order to test and track energy consumption, while others are leaning into solar panels and water recycling in the name of sustainability.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Made in Germany The renewed supply chain efforts come as an increasing number of big beauty companies strive to...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy