VALLARTA, Mexicali — Former Clemson All-American Jonathan Byrd is in a group of five golfers tied for the lead after round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta. The Spring Valley graduate and the brother of Clemson head golf coach Jordan Byrd fired a 7-under 65 with eight birdies and just one bogey on his first 18 holes at Vidanta Vallarta' which is one of the premier courses in Mexico and designed by Greg Norman.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO