Janice Simmons-Mortimer works with the Portage County Board of Elections, helping to make sure that people exercise their right to vote. That's why she said she was "astounded" when she read in a recent Record-Courier article that GOP Chairwoman Amanda Suffecool, who is also a member of the Portage County Board of Elections, remains...

PORTAGE COUNTY, OH ・ 51 MINUTES AGO