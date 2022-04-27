ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Coyotes stun Wild on road to snap 10-game skid

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ILTIE_0fLOgiar00

EditorsNote: new fourth graf to reflect Blues’ loss later Tuesday

Anton Stralman and Phil Kessel each had a goal and an assist as the visiting Arizona Coyotes snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 5-3 win against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday in Minneapolis.

Shayne Gostisbehere had three assists and Karel Vejmelka made 35 saves for the Coyotes (23-50-7, 53 points), who were 0-8-2 during their slide.

Joel Eriksson Ek and Marcus Foligno each had a goal and an assist, and Kirill Kaprizov had two assists for the Wild (51-22-7, 109 points), whose five-game winning streak and 10-game point streak ended after going 8-0-2 in that stretch.

The Wild remain tied for second in the Central Division with the Blues (49-21-11, 109 points) after St. Louis lost 5-3 to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. Minnesota has two games left while St. Louis has one game remaining.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves for Minnesota.

Ryan Hartman gave the Wild a 1-0 lead at 11:05 of the first period with his 34th goal of the season. Matt Boldy banked a long cross-ice pass from the right wall inside the Minnesota zone to Hartman along the left wall by the Arizona blue line. Hartman skated in and drove to the net, lifting the puck to the top corner stick-side.

Stralman tied it 1-1 at 18:15 of the second period. Nick Schmaltz found him streaking into the zone and fed him with a cross-ice pass, with Stralman beating Fleury in the far top corner from the right faceoff dot.

Arizona took a 2-1 lead 20 seconds into the third period. Rookie forward Jack McBain, a Wild third-round draft pick in 2018 traded to the Coyotes prior to the NHL trade deadline, redirected Stralman’s point shot in the slot for his first NHL goal.

Antoine Roussel made it 3-1 at 2:56 when he took a feed from Gostisbehere and broke in, sliding the puck five-hole on Fleury.

Eriksson Ek narrowed it to 3-2 about two minutes later, picking up a rebound at the right of the net and going for the wraparound. His attempt hit the post but he made quick work of his second try into an open net. He has five goals in his past three games.

Foligno tied it 3-3 just 24 seconds later, connecting on an Eriksson Ek feed at the front of the net at 5:15.

Travis Boyd put the Coyotes ahead 4-3 on the power play at 10:22 when he deflected Gostisbehere’s point shot in the slot. The Wild challenged for offside but the call stood after video review.

Kessel scored into an empty net at 18:41 to seal the game.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

How to watch Minnesota Wild vs. Calgary Flames online: Streaming TV, game time and odds

Having won three straight, the Calgary Flames visit the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Minnesota's most recent game was a 5-3 home loss against the Arizona Coyotes on April 26. Marcus Foligno (one goal and one assist) and Kirill Kaprizov (two assists) were among the three Wild skaters who put up two points each.
NHL
Yardbarker

Dallas Stars Game Day: 4/27/22 vs Arizona Coyotes

The Dallas Stars take on the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night in a game with massive playoff implications…for one side. The Stars defeated the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night but did so in a shootout, eliminating their chance to clinch a playoff berth. However, the two points did put them in a spot where a single point over their final two games would be enough to push them into the final 16.
DALLAS, TX
Reuters

NHL roundup: Flames set team road win mark

April 27 - Elias Lindholm scored the overtime winner and Dillon Dube tallied twice as the Calgary Flames collected a franchise-record 25th road victory with a 5-4 win over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. Calgary's Matthew Tkachuk tied the game with 0.1 seconds left in regulation. The Predators (44-29-7, 95...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Kaprizov, Wild to host the Flames

Calgary Flames (50-20-10, first in the Pacific) vs. Minnesota Wild (51-22-7, second in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup against Calgary. He ranks sixth in the NHL with 105 points, scoring 45 goals and recording 60 assists. The Wild are 28-17-3 in conference matchups. Minnesota...
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Glendale, AZ
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
State
Arizona State
City
St. Louis, MO
Reuters

Stars wrap up playoff spot despite OT loss to Coyotes

EditorsNote: Fixed missing description in 9th graf. The Dallas Stars clinched the final spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs by earning a point for a 4-3 overtime loss to the visiting Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday. Travis Boyd scored from in front at 1:43 of the extra frame for the Coyotes...
GLENDALE, AZ
SB Nation

What the hell did the Vikings do last night?

It takes an impressive amount of skill to pull off a trade that bad. That’s the feeling I’m left with after sleeping on the Vikings nonsensical decision to move back 20 places in the NFL Draft and get almost nothing in return. With nine trades in the first round it’s easy for what Minnesota did to get lost in the shuffle, but there is absolutely no decent justification that can be made for what this team did.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Oregonian

Doug Brenner questioned on severity of injuries; former Minnesota Vikings GM says former Ducks offensive lineman ‘not an NFL prospect’

EUGENE — Doug Brenner’s injuries stemming from rhabdomyolysis, his playing abilities and his NFL prospects were the focus of Tuesday’s proceedings in the former Oregon Ducks offensive lineman’s civil case against his former school and coaches, and the NCAA. Brenner, who was hospitalized with rhabdomyolysis following...
EUGENE, OR
VikingsTerritory

Vegas Odds for Malik Willis to Vikings Explode

The wheels of potential change at quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings are in motion. Incumbent passer Kirk Cousins is financially committed to the organization through the end of 2023, but that doesn’t disqualify general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah from drafting a succession plan. Thanks to a trade with the Detroit...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Eriksson Ek
Person
Kirill Kaprizov
Person
Ryan Hartman
Person
Travis Boyd
Person
Shayne Gostisbehere
Person
Marcus Foligno
Person
Nick Schmaltz
Person
Karel Vejmelka
Person
Antoine Roussel
Person
Phil Kessel
FOX Sports

Kaprizov and Minnesota take on Colorado

Colorado Avalanche (56-18-7, first in the Central) vs. Minnesota Wild (52-22-7, second in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup with Colorado. He's sixth in the NHL with 106 points, scoring 46 goals and recording 60 assists. The Wild have gone 12-10-3 against division opponents. Minnesota...
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

Arizona Coyotes Icons Recall Favorite Gila River Memories

The Arizona Coyotes opened play at Gila River Arena in Glendale on Dec. 27, 2003 (known at that time as the Phoenix Coyotes) with a 3-1 loss to the Nashville Predators, so it seems only fitting that the club welcomes them back to town on Friday for its last-ever game in Glendale. Politics aside, it’s hard to not be emotional as the Coyotes suit up for the last time in front of fans at the place they’ve called home for the last 19 years.
GLENDALE, AZ
Yardbarker

Wild’s Special Teams Perfect in OT Win Over Flames

After a rough loss to the Arizona Coyotes two nights prior, the Minnesota Wild were looking to get back into the win column. They started their final back-to-back of the regular season against the Calgary Flames and things were pretty equal for the first two periods. It was tied at zero after one, as the Flames got on the board first in the second period but the Wild answered right back to tie it up at one.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Reuters

NHL roundup: Stars snag final playoff berth

April 28 - The Dallas Stars clinched the final spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs by earning a point for a 4-3 overtime loss to the visiting Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday. Dallas eliminated the Vegas Golden Knights, who entered the evening four points behind the Stars for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Editorsnote#The Central Division#The Colorado Avalanche
ESPN

Arizona hosts Nashville on 7-game home slide

Nashville Predators (45-29-7, fourth in the Central) vs. Arizona Coyotes (24-50-7, eighth in the Central) LINE: Coyotes +229, Predators -284; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: Arizona plays Nashville looking to break its seven-game home losing streak. The Coyotes are 9-12-4 in division play. Arizona averages 10.3 penalty minutes per game,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Predators Face Tough Postseason Choice With Saros Injury

It was a sight that left a sinking feeling inside the stomachs of Nashville Predators fans. With under seven minutes remaining in their game against the Calgary Flames, Juuse Saros suffered an apparent ankle injury. Going down the tunnel and not returning, their chances of a strong playoff push may have also gone down. Despite their efforts, a late-game push by the Flames, and a less-than-stellar performance from David Rittich, Nashville couldn’t hold on and eventually lost the game in overtime. The result was secondary, helped by the fact that a Vegas Golden Knights shootout loss helped them clinch their spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. What mattered most was the extent of Saros’ injury.
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Predators face the Avalanche on 3-game slide

Nashville Predators (44-29-7, fourth in the Central) vs. Colorado Avalanche (56-18-6, first in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Nashville comes into the matchup with Colorado after losing three in a row. The Avalanche are 34-10-4 in conference games. Colorado averages 8.8 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Western Conference....
NASHVILLE, TN
KIRO 7 Seattle

Canucks beat Kraken, will miss playoffs 2nd straight year

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Quinn Hughes had a goal and two assists to set a franchise record for points by a Vancouver defenseman, and the Canucks beat the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Tuesday night, but were eliminated from playoff contention. Dallas ensured Vancouver would miss the playoffs for a...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Arizona Coyotes
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NHL Teams
St. Louis Blues
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
Yardbarker

Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog on track to return for Game 1 of playoffs

Colorado Avalanche star forward and captain Gabriel Landeskog hasn't played since he underwent knee surgery back on March 14, but coach Jared Bednar told reporters on Tuesday Landeskog would hopefully be back "with the group here sometime this week" as the 29-year-old works toward returning for the postseason tournament that begins next week.
DENVER, CO
1520 The Ticket

WOW! Check Out These 3 Amazing Artists Coming to Minnesota

Three Amazing Artists Performing Live in 2022 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Better save up some of that paycheck because three amazing concerts are coming to the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota that you are going to LOVE! Start memorizing their songs because Maroon 5, Michael Buble, and Lizzo are all coming to Minnesota!
ROCHESTER, MN
KELOLAND TV

Minnesota Vikings memorabilia goes up for sale

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re a Minnesota Vikings fan and like to collect memorabilia, have we got a deal for you. This summer, there’s going to be an online auction for some unique and one-of-a-kind Vikings souvenirs that you will only find right here in Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Reuters

Reuters

415K+
Followers
320K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy