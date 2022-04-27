ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Flames top Predators in OT to set club road-wins mark

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hdkNi_0fLOgfwg00

EditorsNote: adds new third graf with Predators clinching a playoff berth

Elias Lindholm scored the overtime winner and Dillon Dube tallied twice as the Calgary Flames collected a franchise-record 25th road victory with a 5-4 win over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.

Calgary’s Matthew Tkachuk tied the game with 0.1 seconds left in regulation.

The Predators (44-29-8, 95 points) could have clinched a playoff berth with a regulation win. However, they sealed a postseason spot less than an hour later when the Dallas Stars beat the Golden Knights 3-2 in a shootout, as Vegas can no longer catch Nashville.

Noah Hanifin had a goal and an assist while Dan Vladar made 19 saves for the Pacific Division champion Flames (50-20-10, 110 points), who are on a 10-1-1 overall run and a 7-0-1 road streak.

Filip Forsberg scored twice, Matt Duchene scored once in a three-point game and Roman Josi collected one goal and one assist for the Predators. Mikael Granlund contributed three assists.

Nashville starting goalie Juuse Saros left the game late in the third period favoring his left leg after stopping 30 shots. David Rittich stopped three of the five shots he faced while taking the loss.

The Predators hold the top Western Conference wild-card spot with two games remaining.

After his team’s late comeback, Lindholm completed a wild game with a top-corner wrist shot at 2:01 of the extra period, his 41st of the season. Rittich got a piece of the puck, but it trickled over the line. Rasmus Andersson and Johnny Gaudreau collected their second assists of the game on the winner.

With there being a distinct possibility the Predators and Flames will meet in the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, tensions were high in an entertaining game.

Dube’s power-play goal on Calgary’s first shot opened the scoring at the 4:02 mark of the first period, a top-shelf offering, but the Predators replied with a pair of second-period goals.

Josi tied the game at 5:41 of the second with his 22nd goal of the season, and Duchene put the hosts ahead at 8:08 with his 42nd tally. Josi’s assist gave him 93 points, making him the eighth defenseman in NHL history to record at least 93 points in a season and the first since Phil Housley in 1992-93.

However, Dube lit the lamp again -- his 18th of the season and eighth tally in seven outings -- at 13:14 of the second period to even the count, which started a trend.

Forsberg scored 30 seconds into the third period, but Hanifin replied 93 seconds later with a seeing-eye point shot for his 10th goal of the season.

Forsberg’s second power-play goal of the period at 9:35 of the third period, his 42nd of the season, put the Predators ahead again a third time, but Tkachuk buried a puck just before the third-period horn for his 41st of the season to force overtime.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

How to watch Minnesota Wild vs. Calgary Flames online: Streaming TV, game time and odds

Having won three straight, the Calgary Flames visit the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Minnesota's most recent game was a 5-3 home loss against the Arizona Coyotes on April 26. Marcus Foligno (one goal and one assist) and Kirill Kaprizov (two assists) were among the three Wild skaters who put up two points each.
NHL
Yardbarker

Predators Face Tough Postseason Choice With Saros Injury

It was a sight that left a sinking feeling inside the stomachs of Nashville Predators fans. With under seven minutes remaining in their game against the Calgary Flames, Juuse Saros suffered an apparent ankle injury. Going down the tunnel and not returning, their chances of a strong playoff push may have also gone down. Despite their efforts, a late-game push by the Flames, and a less-than-stellar performance from David Rittich, Nashville couldn’t hold on and eventually lost the game in overtime. The result was secondary, helped by the fact that a Vegas Golden Knights shootout loss helped them clinch their spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. What mattered most was the extent of Saros’ injury.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Flames Post-Game: Flames survive wild night in Nashville, win in overtime

The Calgary Flames may very well meet the Nashville Predators in the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Consider Tuesday night’s meeting an appetizer, and what a teaser it was. The two teams engaged in battle – scrapping, hitting and exchanging power plays – in a really tense, entertaining hockey game.
NASHVILLE, TN
Reuters

Coyotes stun Wild on road to snap 10-game skid

EditorsNote: new fourth graf to reflect Blues’ loss later Tuesday. Anton Stralman and Phil Kessel each had a goal and an assist as the visiting Arizona Coyotes snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 5-3 win against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday in Minneapolis. Shayne Gostisbehere had three assists...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
Reuters

Stars edge Knights in shootout, move closer to playoff bid

EditorsNote: Adds comma in 3rd graf, other minor edits. Miro Heiskanen scored the winner in the seventh round of a shootout and Jason Robertson had two goals in regulation as the Dallas Stars inched closer to a Stanley Cup playoff berth with a 3-2 shootout win over the visiting Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night.
DALLAS, TX
Reuters

Stars wrap up playoff spot despite OT loss to Coyotes

EditorsNote: Fixed missing description in 9th graf. The Dallas Stars clinched the final spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs by earning a point for a 4-3 overtime loss to the visiting Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday. Travis Boyd scored from in front at 1:43 of the extra frame for the Coyotes...
GLENDALE, AZ
Reuters

Wild edge Flames in OT, move closer to sealing 2nd in Central

EditorsNote: 7th graf, change to 9-1-1 in last 11 games, in 8th and 11th grafs, clarifies which Gaudreau is referenced. Kirill Kaprizov scored in overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday in Saint Paul, Minn., and a firmer hold on second place in the Central Division.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

High-scoring Gaudreau powering Calgary Flames into playoffs

Johnny Gaudreau's career-high 37th goal was a thing of a beauty, a circular skate around the offensive zone, capped by a perfectly placed shot into the side of the net. “He just plays the whole game. For sure, a more consistent player,” coach Darryl Sutter said, “and, in his own way, a more demanding player also of how his linemates are playing, which is a big something that I've really noticed with him."
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Gaudreau
Person
Phil Housley
Person
Matt Duchene
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES @ WILD

FLAMES (50-20-10) @ WILD (51-22-7) 6 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (113) Goals - Matthew Tkachuk, Elias Lindholm (41) Wild:. Points - Kirill Kaprizov (105) Goals -...
NHL
FOX Sports

Kaprizov, Wild to host the Flames

Calgary Flames (50-20-10, first in the Pacific) vs. Minnesota Wild (51-22-7, second in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup against Calgary. He ranks sixth in the NHL with 105 points, scoring 45 goals and recording 60 assists. The Wild are 28-17-3 in conference matchups. Minnesota...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Reuters

NHL roundup: Stars snag final playoff berth

April 28 - The Dallas Stars clinched the final spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs by earning a point for a 4-3 overtime loss to the visiting Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday. Dallas eliminated the Vegas Golden Knights, who entered the evening four points behind the Stars for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#Stanley Cup Playoffs#Editorsnote#The Nashville Predators#The Dallas Stars#Pacific Division
The Hockey Writers

Flames Need Milan Lucic to Step Up for the Playoffs

For success in the playoffs the Calgary Flames will need all of their guns firing, and one that hasn’t been lately is Milan Lucic. It’s been that way for a long-time. Cries of “Looch, Looch” still rain down from the Saddledome’s rafters anytime the hulking left winger lays a bone-crushing hit on an opponent. Even so, many fans know deep down that he’ll have to deliver more than that when the playoffs start next week.
NHL
Yardbarker

Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog on track to return for Game 1 of playoffs

Colorado Avalanche star forward and captain Gabriel Landeskog hasn't played since he underwent knee surgery back on March 14, but coach Jared Bednar told reporters on Tuesday Landeskog would hopefully be back "with the group here sometime this week" as the 29-year-old works toward returning for the postseason tournament that begins next week.
DENVER, CO
NHL

We are in! Stars clinch berth in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars have clinched a berth in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The playoffs begin for the league on Monday, May 2, but no date has been set for the Stars' first postseason contest. The 2022 playoffs at American Airlines Center will be presented by 7-Eleven and Bud Light.
FRISCO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Predators face the Avalanche on 3-game slide

Nashville Predators (44-29-7, fourth in the Central) vs. Colorado Avalanche (56-18-6, first in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Nashville comes into the matchup with Colorado after losing three in a row. The Avalanche are 34-10-4 in conference games. Colorado averages 8.8 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Western Conference....
NASHVILLE, TN
ESPN

Arizona hosts Nashville on 7-game home slide

Nashville Predators (45-29-7, fourth in the Central) vs. Arizona Coyotes (24-50-7, eighth in the Central) LINE: Coyotes +229, Predators -284; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: Arizona plays Nashville looking to break its seven-game home losing streak. The Coyotes are 9-12-4 in division play. Arizona averages 10.3 penalty minutes per game,...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Vegas takes on St. Louis, seeks to break 3-game slide

Vegas Golden Knights (42-31-8, fourth in the Pacific) vs. St. Louis Blues (49-21-11, third in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Vegas looks to stop its three-game skid when the Golden Knights take on St. Louis. The Blues are 34-9-6 in Western Conference games. St. Louis leads the NHL shooting 12.3% and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Kaprizov and Minnesota take on Colorado

Colorado Avalanche (56-18-7, first in the Central) vs. Minnesota Wild (52-22-7, second in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup with Colorado. He's sixth in the NHL with 106 points, scoring 46 goals and recording 60 assists. The Wild have gone 12-10-3 against division opponents. Minnesota...
DENVER, CO
Reuters

Reuters

415K+
Followers
320K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy