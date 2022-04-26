BAILEY: Whites in Virginia Demand Affirmative Action!

I begin by noting that the Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJ) located in Fairfax County, Virginia, is a public institution that is funded by Virginia taxpayers. Those taxpayers include Black Virginians. TJ’s admissions requirements were based on scores made on the entrance exams. Asian students excelled disproportionately to white students on those exams.

In a recent Washington Post article, it was reported that many whites were very, very upset about the number of Asian-American students who will be attending TJ in the new school year. The article reported: “A candid discussion is necessary over the Fairfax County School Board’s ongoing attempts to ‘reform’ the administration process at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, historically ranked as the no. 1 academic high school in the nation.”

It also reported that white people in Virginia are extremely angered that “TJ’s student body — which is more than 70% Asian (note that the Post writer didn’t say Asian-American) in 2020 — never came close to reflecting the racial and economic composition of the greater community and the board was right in making a more equitable admissions process …”

Well, well, well! I thought is for sure that the same angry people he is talking about would have been shouting in the streets if parents and supporters of Black students had demanded such admission reform back in the day. Newspaper editorials, newspaper columnists, television and radio stations would all be enraged if Black folks were attempting to lower the educational standards of that formerly overwhelmingly white high school.

Any Black student who is accepted into TJ no matter how high his or her scores on the entrance exam would be repeatedly told that despite their high grades they were in TJ only because of affirmative action. That’s why the whites who are now weeping and wailing in response to the tremendously high number of Asian students is just another example of the total hypocrisy of believers in ongoing, unrelenting white supremacy.

By the way, such behavior by the whites should also be a wake-up call for those Asian-Americans who believe white supremacy is mostly a figment of Black folk’s imagination.